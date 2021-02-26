SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association has announced the addition of David Heidecorn, senior advisor to L Catterton Real Estate, to its board of directors.
Heidecorn joins the economic development nonprofit as it tackles issues of regional and national significance, including the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, local food system resilience, a transition to a clean energy economy and the creation and retention of new and existing businesses in the region, according to a press release.
Heidecorn was elected by the ANCA board at its quarterly meeting in December 2020.
“We are thrilled to have David on the board. He brings broad economic development and oversight experience to our deliberations and is excited about ANCA’s mission and work," said Kate Fish, ANCA executive director. "David's participation on the board and staff committees that move our programs forward will be so helpful.”
Fish said Heidecorn has already engaged in the planning and implementation of new projects, including an upcoming partnership with a Virginia-based community development financial institution, to offer very low-interest loans to regional farmers.
Heidecorn has over 30 years of professional finance and operations experience including 20 years as L Catterton Chief Risk Officer. He also held senior positions at Alarmguard Holdings, Inc., Nantucket Holding Company and GE Capital. He received a B.A. in Economics from Lehigh University and an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School. Heidecorn lives in Westchester County, N.Y. and spends time at his new home in Lake Placid.
ANCA is an independent, nonprofit corporation with a transformational approach to building prosperity across northern New York. ANCA’s community-informed, results-driven strategies for local food producers, small business owners, would-be entrepreneurs and municipal innovators offer targeted interventions that are designed to keep we alth and value in local communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.