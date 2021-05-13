Datacenter planned for chunk of former Pfizer property

PHOTO PROVIDEDA bird’s-eye view of one structure situated at the former Pfizer property in the Village of Rouses Point. Real estate firm ERS-Rouses Point LLC, a subset of NYC-based ERS Investors, acquired 80 acres there in 2018. California-based tech company 2CRSi, a multi-million-dollar green computer server manufacturer founded in France, will soon make the property its U.S. headquarters.