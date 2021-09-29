PLATTSBURGH -- October 11 marks the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Valcour, one of the first naval battles of the American Revolution, fought between the shores of Valcour Island and New York State.
A commemoration of this event will be held outside on the lakeside of the George Moore building at Clinton Community College, Plattsburgh from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on October 11, hosted by the Saranac Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Valcour Battle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Jason Barney, local educator, historian and writer, will speak on the Battle of Valcour. Music is provided by Cathy Davenport, Kathy Duesberg, and Bill Long.
Special guests are Michael Cashman, Roger Harwood, and Helen Nerska.
Colors will be posted by the American Legion Post 20 Honor Guard and the cannonade by Craig Russell of the Valcour Battle Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
This is the 125th year that the event has been coordinated by the DAR.
The event is free and open to the public. Covid protocols will be followed; bring your own lawn chair and wear a mask.
