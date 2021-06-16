NORTH ELBA — A Dannemora woman was arrested June 12 for fleeing from police after they attempted to pull her over, a news release by State Police said.
Lake Placid police officers reportedly attempted to pull over Meghan McIntosh, 32, but she didn’t comply, a news release by State Police said. Troopers were sent at about 11:50 p.m. to find McIntosh, whose vehicle police were able to locate in North Elba driving down Knottingham Road, the release said.
Troopers attempted to pull McIntosh over again, but she continued driving westbound on State Route 86 at high speeds, reaching up to 86 MPH and entered Saranac Lake, where police officers set up a roadblock that was able to stop McIntosh, the release said.
Police said the pursuit lasted about three minutes.
McIntosh was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree unlawful fleeing police in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with appearance tickets to North Elba Court.
