Dannemora museum open for anniversary celebration

DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora's 120th Anniversary Celebration will include an open house of its Community Center, which among other things houses the museum.
On display are many photos and artifacts depicting life in the village that lies to the south of Cook Street, including an antique barber's chair, a horse head hitching post that once stood at a local church and a painting of Dr. Gilbert "Doc" Ganong.
Still, much space is devoted to the entity to the north, currently Clinton Correctional Facility.
“The prison is what started the village," volunteer village historian Larry Seney said. "There would be no village without the prison.”
The museum features dioramas of what the prison, initially built to house inmates who were brought north to mine and smelt iron ore, looked like at different time periods; a model of the Church of St. Dismas, the Good Thief; and displays devoted to noteworthy topics and events, such as the 1929 riot and the reconstruction that followed.
Former village historian, the late Walter "Pete" Light, acquired many of the prison-related items — including a display of contraband items — when the facility closed its own museum.
Here are some of the events that preceded the village's incorporation, according to a pamphlet put together by Light:
- 1836: Lydia and Phinneas Hooker become the first permanent settlers to arrive in Dannemora.
- 1845: Construction of the Clinton Prison begins in February. Reconstruction would later take place in 1929 through the 1930s following a riot and ensuing fire.
- 1846: The first school is erected at the corners of Cook and Emmons streets.
- 1854: Father E. Cauvin, of St. Peter's parish in Plattsburgh, celebrates the first Catholic Mass for the community.
- 1869: The Methodist Church is dedicated by 33 members at a cost of $4,325.
- 1878: The railroad from Plattsburgh is completed.
- 1894: Clinton Prison Warden Walter Thayer organizes the hamlet's first fire department.
- 1899: Gov. Theodore Roosevelt signs a bill establishing the first State Hospital for the Criminally Insane. The first 48 patients would arrive by train in November 1900.
- 1901: On July 18, the village is incorporated. Seth Allen is elected the first mayor.
