DANNEMORA — If all goes as planned, residents of the Town of Dannemora on Chazy Lake will hopefully have broadband internet by the end of November, according to Town Supervisor Bill Chase.
The work was originally supposed to be completed by the end of 2019, Chase said, but has hit several snags in the process.
GRANT AWARDED
Slic Network Solutions was awarded a state grant through the Broadband Program Office of Empire State Development in 2018.
The company’s project is one of two occurring in the town, the program office said, with Slic being promised a $828,463 state grant to provide broadband to 410 locations in the town.
That grant will enable them to connect to their existing infrastructure in Brainardsville, run line through the town of Ellenburg, down Plank road to eventually “horseshoe” around most of Chazy Lake, Chase said.
The grant funding for the work is on a reimbursement basis, an Empire State Development spokesperson said, so SLIC will have to complete the work before getting the money.
Due to the project making use of existing NYSEG and Verizon poles, Slic has had to work with the companies to get “make ready” plans to install lines approved.
Once those plans are approved, Chase said, Northline Utilities, a contractor working with Slic, will begin the installation process.
The project is currently being held up by the need to replace a NYSEG pole near Northern Adirondack Central School to make it compatible with equipment Slic needs to install, Chase said.
NYSEG has told network solutions company that Columbus Day is the next day they could complete the replacement, according to Slic Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lynch.
The company is hoping to be able to start providing internet to addresses on Chazy Lake by the end of November, Lynch confirmed.
Chase just hopes that the residents on Chazy Lake will get their broadband service sooner rather than later, especially with the variety of virtual learning options that area schools are using in their return to school.
“There’s kids on Chazy Lake that are waiting for this so they can go to school now,” Chase said.
