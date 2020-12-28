SCHUYLER FALLS — As of Monday, the Clinton County District Attorney's Office did not anticipate Kevin M. Doherty Jr., who stands accused of firing a shotgun at two police officers, would face additional charges.
The 34-year-old Schuyler Falls man remained in custody at Clinton County Jail on two counts each of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and menacing a police officer, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, in connection with a police-involved shooting that took place at his Rabideau Street home Sunday, Dec. 6.
District Attorney Andrew Wylie said he was handling Doherty's case and that Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo would be assigned to assist him.
"The case is scheduled for grand jury presentment in January 2021," Wylie added.
Clinton County Court confirmed that the case had been transferred from Schuyler Falls Town Court.
TWO INCIDENTS
State Police have said law enforcement responded to Doherty's home Dec. 6 for a welfare check.
Clinton County Sheriff's deputies arrived first and engaged him in dialogue before State Police got there, police said.
Doherty allegedly shot at Deputy Tyler Condin and Trooper Shannon Saunders from an open window, police said.
Officers returned fire and struck him several times, police said. Doherty received treatment at Albany Medical Center until his release Dec. 11.
He was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and a separate domestic dispute police say occurred earlier on Dec. 6. Doherty allegedly choked a woman in front of a child in a Schuyler Falls home, police said.
He faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt, and misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
