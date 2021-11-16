MALONE – The tally of absentee ballots Monday reversed the results of the Franklin County Court judge race.
Democratic candidate Craig Carriero got 306 absentee votes and Republican candidate Elizabeth Crawford had 234 absentee ballots.
That made the totals 4,148 for Carriero and 4,100 for Crawford, giving Carriero the win by 48 votes, according to unofficial election results.
On Election Night, Nov. 2, only 24 votes separated the candidates, with Crawford ahead with 3,866 votes to Carriero with 3,842 votes.
Carriero said Crawford was a formidable candidate.
“First, I would like to congratulate Elizabeth for running an incredible campaign,” Carriero said by email. “I knew this would be a close campaign because Elizabeth is a smart, hard working, experienced, well-respected attorney. It was fitting to have such an important race come down to only 48 votes.”
He said the efforts of his campaign team were vital to his success.
“Second, I would like to thank my supporters who have been by my side for the past nine months. I truly appreciate their efforts and support during this campaign.”
He takes the office held by Judge Robert G. Main Jr., who is retiring after 30 years on the bench.
“Lastly, I want to congratulate Judge Robert G. Main Jr. on a long, distinguished career as our County Court judge,” Carriero said. “He has established an extremely high bar for this position, and it will be difficult to match, but I promise the people of Franklin County that I will always do my best.”
Crawford said it was a good race.
“I met many truly wonderful people during this adventure,” she said by email. “I am thankful for all of the support I received and for the new friendships made. It wasn’t my time, but I am excited to see what the future holds. Best of luck to Craig and I hope Judge Main enjoys his retirement.”
Carriero is the current Franklin County district attorney and got his law degree from Albany Law School.
Crawford is Principal Court Attorney to the Acting Supreme Court Justice in Franklin County, Trial Part, New York State Office of Court Administration. She graduated from West Virginia University College of Law.
The winner of the judge contest will receive a 10-year term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.