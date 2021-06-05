WEST CHAZY — If it's survival of the fittest, D&D Meats has a seat at the top of the food chain.
The Route 22 mom and pop storefront has adapted decade after decade in the 40 years since Sharon and Adrian Dutil took over the once shabby shop that sat there since 1917.
"So many changes have occurred, because you have to keep up with the times," Shane, the couple's youngest of three kids, said. "You’re fighting the corporate giants and everything else these days; you have to keep evolving or else you're dead in the water."
EST. 1981
Adrian, a meat cutter by trade, bounced from job to job for years, establishing a meat delivery route.
"He wanted his own store," wife Sharon said. "We started looking and this was the only one that we could afford."
The family of five purchased the West Chazy storefront in 1981, opening D&D Meats when Adrian was 31, Sharon was 26 and their kids were between age three and six.
"It was a dump," Shane said. "Wood floors, empty shelves, kind of grungy looking."
The site's saving grace was its game room, inherited with the purchase and a popular night hangout for local teens.
"There was nothing else for them to do," Sharon remembered. "Video games were all the craze. We had all kinds of video games, pool, foosball and a jukebox. All of these kids would come down here."
On any given night, Adrian said the game room would make $200 profit in quarters, not counting the sweets they sold, and he'd have to throw away three to four cases of empty soda pop bottles the next day.
BUILDING A NAME
In part to its reputation before the Dutils took over, Sharon said the storefront, selling meats and goods at the time, wasn't as well visited. She would take note of the most requested items and would gradually add products, like flour and sugar, to store shelves.
By the time at-home gaming consoles, like the Atari, destroyed the need for game rooms, Sharon said D&D Meats had become so popular, they needed to get rid of theirs anyhow to make room for more inventory.
Products have since rotated in and out of the store, depending on community needs, selling at some times hunting and fishing gear, auto parts, clothing, shoes, kitchen staples and more.
'SAVING US'
Forty years later, the family-owned shop still stocks a variety of goods, including fuel, and is known locally for its deli, fresh cut meat selection and secondary businesses: Jeezum Crow Smoke House and Tappin' n Sappin' Sugarworks.
Jeezum Crow offers wild game and meat processing services, and sells a variety of flavored beef jerky and meat sticks, as well as a range of smoked specialty cheeses and meats. The business just last year received the OK to construct its own slaughterhouse nearby, which was built before winter 2020.
Tappin' n Sappin' Sugarworks sells all things maple, like the more traditional syrup, candies and creams, as well as the more untraditional vinaigrette, BBQ sauce, mustard and garlic pepper.
"It's our own product that is what's saving us," Adrian said, noting how other products would shift in and out of the store. "That's something those other stores will never have."
COMPETITION
The family business has faced devastations in the last 40 years, including a 2010 store fire causing $40,000 worth of damage and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those hardships aside, Shane said the biggest challenge in running any small business was "the ongoing fight with corporations."
The Dutils said there is a Dollar General store within five miles in every direction of D&D Meats.
"You compete against the dollar stores; you compete against the grocery stores; you compete against gas stations," Shane said. "There are a lot fights that the little guy has to fight."
D&D CELEBRATION
Asked about the store's next 40 years, Shane said he hoped the store would one day transition into the employees hands, becoming an employee-owned business.
To give back to D&D Meats' customers, the store will have a celebration Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music, face painting, a balloon house, slushies, raffle and other activities and treats. They'll be giving away free samples of their new red snapper hot dogs.
Sharon said their 18-year-old store cat Lovey, who was well-known by recurring customers, recently died. Jugs will be scattered to collect donations for Vermont-based rescue organization Passion 4 Paws, where the Dutils rescued the pet from many years ago.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.