D.C. politics, state finances among forum topics

PLATTSBURGH — Questions on Washington politics, state finances and broadband numbered among those posed during Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women's Meet the Candidates Forum, held Tuesday night at the MHAB Life Skills Campus.
Those in attendance included Democratic congressional candidate Tedra Cobb; Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat running for the 45th State Senate District seat; Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), who is unopposed in this election; and Wendell Hughes, the Democratic candidate for Clinton County Area 8 legislator.
Moderator Thom Hallock of Mountain Lake PBS noted that U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), State Senate candidate Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and William "Bill" Fisher, the Republican Area 8 candidate, were invited to the forum.
WORK TOGETHER
Asked how she would stay “clean” in the “quagmire” of Washington, Cobb referenced her experience as a volunteer firefighter — where you put the fire out whether those inside the house are Democrats or Republicans —, business consultant and St. Lawrence County legislator.
“You have to work together in local government because you're part of the community. We put disagreement aside. We were able to solve the problems of our community together.”
On the topic of police funding, Cobb shared how one of her nephews is schizophrenic and recalled her sister being terrified the police would arrive to calls without her or a mental health professional present.
“We need to make sure that our officers have people with them when they're dealing with somebody who has a mental health crisis or a substance use crisis so that our officers can do what they do better.”
Cobb believes people look for compassion and competence in leadership.
“I think we look for people who are going to work with other people to make sure that — in our case, I think — working class families get the support that they need and I believe that Joe Biden is that leader.”
Regarding pandemic relief, Cobb stressed the need to end gridlock in Washington in order to provide additional rounds of both the Paycheck Protection Program and supplemental unemployment benefits, personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools and hospitals and funding for child care centers.
VOTE, VOICE
One audience member asked Davis why being a Democrat in a Democratically-led State Senate was important.
“There are enough votes — right, wrong or indifferent — that they don't need to talk to or consult their Republican counterparts,” Davis said.
She contended that Stec would not have a voice in the body if elected and noted how, when incumbent State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) was no longer in the majority, she had to close her Plattsburgh office.
“There are less resources available when you are in the minority so it’s making sure that our voice is being heard. There are only three Democratic senators representing rural areas. It is incredibly important that we have both a vote and a voice.”
Davis does not believe there is a single answer to New York’s budget deficit problem.
“We cannot put this completely on the backs of property taxpayers. They cannot handle it.”
She mentioned the possibilities of a millionaires and billionaires tax or a stock transfer tax, as well as the need to look at any inefficiencies or nonessential services.
BUDGET 'A MESS'
Jones said the state’s budget is a mess, and emphasized the necessity of federal stimulus funds for states and localities.
Without that assistance, a potential state deficit in the the tens of billions of dollars over the next couple years will affect “anything tangible in your lives,” he added.
Asked about a wealth tax on multi-millionaires and billionaires, Jones said nothing was off the table.
Regarding broadband in upstate areas, the assemblyman said some progress had been made. Jones added that increased connectivity would help the region's tourism industry, second homeowners and students participating in distance learning.
The state needs help from federal partners on that front as well in order to redo the maps indicating where people do or do not have service and make “a real solid investment again,” he continued.
“It’s no longer a convenience, it's a utility and our residents need it and they deserve it.”
TAP INTO RESOURCES
Hughes spoke about his lifelong county residency. He said he was born at CVPH, graduated from Plattsburgh High School and attended Clinton Community College prior to working for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for the past 31 years.
Through his experience in corrections, he is well-versed in dealing with tough budgets, Hughes added.
He stressed the importance of working through division in both government and society, and said he has met with elected officials in order to prepare for the legislator position.
Hughes feels the county does not advertise its many assets and history enough, and looks forward to working with the county's municipalities moving forward.
He said he would give each of the 82,000 county residents a voice.
“I’ve been very available walking around. I’ve learned a lot of things — there’s so many good ideas out in the public right now. We just have to tap into those resources, too.”
