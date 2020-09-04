PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) has permanently closed the Wellness & Fitness Center at 295 New York Rd.
The fitness center was a joint venture between CVPH and Power Wellness since 2012, according to a press release.
CVPH owns the building, while Power Fitness oversaw programming. CVPH is exploring other potential uses for the space.
The facility initially closed on March 16 in accordance with an order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo once COVID-19 arrived in the region.
“We value all that our Wellness and Fitness Center has brought to our community. Like many people in the Plattsburgh area, we are sad to see this piece of our business not returning,” CVPH President and Chief Operating Officer Michelle LeBeau said.
“Given the impact of COVID-19 and the financial challenges we were facing prior to the pandemic, we have decided that our responsibility to the community at this time lies in supporting the hospital, our practices and outpatient services.
“Our patients are our top priority, and we want to be certain we can continue to provide the care they need now, and in the future, by ensuring we are focused on those strategies that will allow us to meet our mission.”
CVPH was already struggling financially before COVID-19 arrived, losing on average $1 million per month.
The hospital was on pace to lose $15 million by the end of fiscal year 2020. The pausing of all non-essential surgeries and procedures over the course of three months because of the coronavirus pandemic cost the hospital $31.7 million in lost patient revenue.
Even with generous federal and state support of more than $30 million, the projected loss in FY2020 is $13 million.
CVPH has lost approximately $1.3 million in the last five years of the partnership.
Additionally, the facility faced more than $1 million in infrastructure costs in the near-future for the gymnasium and pool.
CVPH has invested more than $1 million in upgrades and infrastructure improvements at the facility over the past 15 years.
“We invested that money because we understand the importance of preventative care and how it benefits the entire community,” CVPH Vice President of Population and Information Services Wouter Rietsema, MD, said.
“This closure doesn’t change that or the value of the work that was done by employees at the Center to improve numerous lives.”
Rietsema equated the situation to a family budget.
“There are many things that we feel are worthy of spending money on,” he said.
“But, if we continue spending money on all of those items, we could ultimately lose the house. That is why we are focused on our mission-critical programs first. We hope to get back to a place in the future where we can expand that focus.”
Hospital officials were appreciative of the partnership with Power Wellness and the opportunity to provide an option for individuals to improve their health and for several local athletic teams and youth groups to play sports.
Patients undergoing physical therapy at the facility should call (518) 562-4616 to determine where to go for their next appointment.
The closure will not cause any job losses for CVPH employees.
However, five full-time and 45 part-time Power Wellness employees who have not been working at the facility since March will not return.
LeBeau thanked these 50 health professionals for their time and dedication, recognizing the countless hours they spent supporting and cheering on members as they worked toward their fitness goals.
Notices were sent out to the nearly 1,700 individuals with memberships at the facility.
In that notice, the staff said it was a privilege to assist members in their personal health and wellness goals.
Power Wellness plans to give refunds to members for all paid dues and ancillary services within the next 30 days.
Anyone who has questions should call (518) 324-2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.