PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Skilled Nursing Unit (SNF) temporarily paused visitation Monday after a SNF staff member tested positive for the virus.
New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) guidelines require long-term care facilities to suspend visitation following a positive COVID-19 test or an exposure to a COVID-positive individual and conduct facility-wide testing of residents and employees.
Resident and staff testing is underway according to CVPH Associate Vice President of Long Term Care Susan Biondolillo.
She said the staff are committed to protecting residents from the virus and employ a number of measures to slow its spread including using the required personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We know how hard this is on our residents and their families," Biondolillo said.
"This virus, however, is still a major health concern for all of us."
Biondolillo encouraged loved ones to remain connected with residents through phone calls and digital meeting technology.
SNF staff members can provide assistance if needed.
