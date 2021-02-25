PLATTSBURGH — Hundreds of blood drive cancellations due to severe winter weather is leaving the American Red Cross to urge healthy individuals to consider donating blood soon.
Cancellations took place in 30 states, which resulted in more than 15,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations, a release by the American Red Cross said.
LIFESAVING DONATIONS
The Red Cross is especially looking for donors with Type O blood, the release said.
“Every day, thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said. “To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS.”
University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh is also facing low supply of O negative and A negative blood, Regional Blood Donor Center Manager Christi Beck said.
BLOOD DRIVE DISRUPTIONS
CVPH has canceled three of its bigger blood drives in the last two weeks because of winter storms and sponsors willing to host them not being able to host visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions, Beck said.
“Generally, just because of the COVID situation, drives that we normally depend on through the winter are not taking place,” Beck said. “We normally go into high school and colleges and things like that for large drives in the winter time. But due to COVID and with doing things, for the most part, virtually, we cannot get into those locations.”
CVPH has set up alternative sites, such as Cumberland 12, where it hosted a blood drive Thursday afternoon.
SUPPLY RUNNING LOW
“Our local businesses have been great in supporting us. Whether it’s Jeffords Steel or Curtis Lumber, Lowe’s, when we call and say we need help, they are always flexible with working with us to let us have drives at their locations,” Beck said.
O negative blood supply is especially crucial, which can be used universally, or in the case of people with O negative blood, it’s the only option that can be safely used, Beck said.
“So with that supply running low, we get very nervous because traumas, accidents, hemorrhages where we don’t know patient blood type, that’s what we tend to depend on,” she said.
CVPH is also currently treating patients who need O negative and A negative blood supply and also supplies Alice Hyde Medical Center, Adirondack Health and medical centers in Elizabethtown, Ticonderoga and Massena with blood, which further highlights the need for new donors, Beck said.
CVPH’s Blood Donor Center is open Monday through Friday and new drives can be found on CVPH’s website, which is updated daily, Beck said.
