PLATTSBURGH — Canada has reported three cases of the Omicron variant as of Tuesday.
Thus far, the COVID variant has been detected in Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.
If there is an omicron surge, the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital stands ready in Plattsburgh.
“The whole thing with COVID is our hospital has made preparations, at least here at CVPH, all along,” Infectious Disease Specialist, Keith Collins, MD, said.
“We have backup plans if the hospital really needs somewhere we can open more beds if we had to have it, for instance, ICU. But it would be at the expense of other services. Hopefully, it won't come to that.”
"VARIANT OF CONCERN'
Collins is really hoping omicron is not as bad as it looks.
“If it doesn't make you as sick,” he said.
“But assuming that you get equally sick, I think we're prepared at CVPH, at this point, to do what we need to do. The nurses have been fantastic all along. They work long hours. I've said this over and over, they were in rooms 12 hours at a time, and I'm in rooms half-hour at a time. I still can't thank them enough as well as environmental services. Environmental services staff has been fantastic as well.”
Collins is cognizant that any medical facility could be overrun with patients.
“I don't see that happening yet,” he said.
“I would also say at this point I would be surprised if our vaccine doesn't have a fair amount of protection against this variant, especially people that have gotten boosters.
“I think we have to be concerned, which is what the World Health Organization said this is. It's a variant of concern, but I don't think we yet have to think that the sky is falling.”
Collins doesn't think enough is known yet about omicron to know what it really means or doesn't mean.
“And I think it again a lot of it depends not only on how contagious it is but how sick this particular variant makes someone,” he said.
COVID DRILL
The public can turn to the standard pandemic protocols of distancing, masking, washing hands, testing, vaccinations and boosters if possible.
“I'm masking all the time in this clinic,” Collins said.
“I'm still masking when I go out in public. I think it's just the right thing to do right now with cases rising in the United States. I know people are sick of masking. I'm sick of masking. My family is sick of masking, but it works. It does work.
"In addition to being vaccinated, it's important that when you are in enclosed places to still mask. Has it been mandatory in places? No, but it's still the right thing to do, especially when we have rising cases in the United States.
“Forget omicron. Delta is still here with us, and our cases are still going up.”
Post Thanksgiving holiday, Collins is worried about what he and the CVPH will be faced with next week.
“Again the same things work against this variant as all the others: masking, hand washing, vaccination, exactly,” he said.
OMICRON SYMPTOMS
Omicron appears to be slightly different than other variants.
“But again, this is exceedingly preliminary,” Collins said.
“This may turn out to not be even significant, but thus far maybe taste and smell are not as common to be lost.”
Headache may be a little more common, and a scratchy throat may be a little bit more common.
“But again this is based on young people, who are the majority of people where it was detected in the first place,” Collins said.
“I hesitate to say that it's going to be radically different, but those are the things I have heard about so far. Whether that will bear out or not, I don't know.”
South Africa's daily COVID-19 infection rate could triple to more than 10,000 by the end of this week as the new omicron variant spreads rapidly, an infectious disease expert, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the government's chief adviser, said in a Reuters report.
“But whether that's due to just delta or another variant or whether it's really due to omicron,” Collins said.
“We should know, I would assume, in a few days to a week whether omicron is causing more hospitalizations or not.
“I'm hoping that we're going to get lucky, and this one is not. But time will tell us that.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.