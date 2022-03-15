PLATTSBURGH — Access to the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physician Hospital (CVPH) Main Campus has been restored and Medical Office Buildings at 206, 210 and 214 Cornelia St. reopened after the hospital and office buildings were locked down earlier today.
The decision to limit access while those involved in an incident in our community were cared for in the Emergency Department was made in discussion with law enforcement.
“We implemented our lockdown policy with the safety of our staff, patients and visitors in mind. Our team did an awesome job putting their patients first while supporting their coworkers during this security concern,” said Michelle LeBeau, RN, BS, MHRM, President of Alice Hyde Medical Center and CVPH.
LeBeau also commented on the tremendous support from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
“We really are fortune to have such exceptional professionals in our community,” she said.
The CVPH campus was locked down for a little over 2.5 hours.
