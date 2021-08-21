PLATTSBURGH -- “Where Will a CVPH Career Take You?”
That's what you can find out at a Career Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
The event will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on the CVPH main campus and is highlighting the need for clinical assistants/certified clinical assistants, environmental service workers (housekeeping) licensed practical nurses, mental health technicians, nutrition service workers, operating room technicians, patient registrars, patient transporters and security officers.
Career fair participants will meet with hiring managers and recruiters, learn more about career path opportunities as well as a variety of employee benefits.
CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE
“Working in health care means you can make a difference in someone’s life every day," CVPH Manager of Recruitment Katrina Stone said.
"Our team welcomes anyone who wants to join us in that work while having the opportunity to grow professionally.
"CVPH works in partnership with our local area schools to provide the opportunity for career growth to our staff. They can obtain certifications, additional training or a degree."
PRE-REGISTRATION ENCOURAGED
CVPH provides financial support to those who want to pursue continuing education with funding available from Local SEIU 1199, the New York State Nurse Association and the Foundation of CVPH.
Pre-registration for the Career Fair is encouraged by August 22.
Those who register online at UVMHealth.org/CVPHCareerFair by that date will receive individualized information regarding positions of interest, benefit details specific to those positions and will automatically be entered into a prize drawing.
