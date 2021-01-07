PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department stands ready to take over area vaccination efforts when more doses become available, the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) reported Wednesday night.
Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) Director of Public Health John Kanoza said the department was primed for the future tiers and phases of COVID-19 vaccination, but asked the community for their patience.
"Vaccine distribution of this size is complicated," Kanoza says in the CVPH release. "As more vaccine becomes available, CCHD will continue to let you know who New York State has prioritized to receive it, and how they can get vaccinated."
TIMELINE UNKNOWN
In its release, CVPH said, while hospitals had initially assumed a pivotal role in the vaccination effort, the baton would be handed to local health departments and pharmacies.
CVPH Vice President of Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said this would happen "as the supply of vaccine becomes more plentiful."
"Right now, there is no way of knowing when that will be," the CVPH doctor says in the release. "The local health departments are experts at this – educating and vaccinating the public.
"They have a proven track record," he adds, referencing the influenza vaccination efforts as an example.
SUPPLY ON DECLINE
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Dr. Rietsema recently announced that both the Plattsburgh hospital and Elizabethtown Community Hospital were expected to use up their vaccine supplies by Thursday, Jan. 7.
Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone was reportedly out of doses.
Rietsema had said, as of Tuesday, just under 1,500 of CVPH’s roughly 2,500 employees and medical staff providers had been vaccinated based on priority after factoring in what work they do, where they do it and their age.
He had said the Plattsburgh hospital's remaining vaccines were for community health care workers at local medical practices. Those individuals fell into "Tier 1A" of the state's prioritization outline and Rietsema had said hundreds were booked for vaccination appointments.
TIERS AND SUBSETS
Noting the various tiers and subsets of the state's vaccination plan, Rietsema said Wednesday that the North Country was still in Tier 1A.
"Across the country, there are 21 million healthcare workers and 3 million long term care residents included in that tier," he says in the release. "Vaccine supply is still limited so the state is opening up access to healthcare workers in Tier 1A in a phased approach."
The doctor said, as different sectors were added, individuals would have the chance to schedule their vaccinations. He noted that, to date, sectors added had included hospitals, high risk residential treatment facilities and EMS.
"This week, additional high risk outpatient healthcare providers have had the opportunity to schedule."
The next tier was expected to include individuals 75 years and older, teachers and education workers, as well as public transit and safety workers.
'AM I ELIGIBLE?'
The State of New York launched an app earlier this week called, "Am I Eligible?"
It could be found online at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.
There, individuals could fill out a form to help determine their eligibility for the vaccine and find an administration center.
WHILE YOU WAIT
While Clinton County residents wait their turn to pull up their sleeve for the vaccine, Kanoza urged them to continue practicing prevention methods, like wearing a mask that covers both the nose and mouth, keeping six feet between themselves and others, avoiding crowds and gatherings, washing hands and staying home when sick.
"Even after receiving vaccine," he adds, "people will have to continue wearing masks and social distancing until we have evidence that the vaccine not only protects us from disease but also from asymptomatic infection and spread."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.