PLATTSBURGH — While its current visiting hours remain 2 to 6 p.m. daily, the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has revised its welcoming policy to allow two visitors per patient on most nursing units.
Ambulatory surgery patients, those undergoing procedures and those attending physician appointments can now be accompanied by a support person. Designated waiting areas are also open, as is the hospital’s cafeteria and Gift Shop. The new guidelines went into effect April 12.
Patients on all of the medical/surgical and progressive care nursing units and the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center can have two visitors in their room at the same time. At the Women and Children’s Center, one visitor can remain with the mother overnight.
“We are pleased to provide our patients with this enhanced opportunity to connect with more friends and loved ones during their stay and to be supported by them during a procedure, same day surgery or office visit,“ CVPH Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Lisa Mark, M.D. said. She pointed out, however, that there are exceptions to these expanded visiting guidelines.
The Emergency Department continues to permit only one visitor per patient for the duration of the stay. Pediatric patients there, however, can have two visitors. The waiting area continues to be closed. The Adult Psychiatric Unit is welcoming visitors by appointment only.
For end of life care, two designated people can stay with the patient for 24 hours. If another visitor comes, that person may swap out with one of the designated persons during regular visiting hours only. The two designated persons staying for 24 hours cannot be changed.
Designated waiting areas have been rearranged to support social distancing and seating will be limited. Visitors are welcome to use the cafeteria for a snack or meal and then should return to their waiting area.
To continue reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19, all guests must be 18 years or older and will be screened upon entering the facility. The wearing of face masks covering the mouth and nose, proper social distancing and hand hygiene are also required.
The CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility has also resumed visitation in accordance with the latest New York State Department of Health guidelines. Like long term care facilities across the state, the facility restricted visitors as COVID-19 arrived in the North Country. The 33 facility residents, for the first time in more than 13 months, are now receiving guests. Visitation is by appointment, seven days a week from 9 to 11 a.m.
Five residents are permitted two visitors each during the 2-hour block. Visitors may remain for the entire two-hour period, and residents may have visitors in their room unless they have a roommate, in which case visitation will be held in the facility's dining area. Appointments can be made by calling 518-562-7760
Facility visitors and residents are required to wear masks during their visit.
Because the facility is located within the hospital, visitors will be screened twice: once as they enter the hospital and again once they arrive on skilled nursing unit. They will also be required to sign in.
While a COVID-19 test is not required to visit the skilled nursing unit, CVPH is strongly recommending that all visitors receive testing before visiting their loved one. State-sponsored testing is available at 295 New York Road, 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Under DOH’s updated guidance on visitation in nursing homes, facilities are still required to temporarily suspend visitation in the event of a positive COVID-19 test result. However, the new guidelines allow visitation to resume if no additional COVID-19 cases in other areas are found by a round of employee and resident testing performed following the initial positive test.
A summary of the new visitation guidelines are posted on the hospital’s website, www.UVMHealth.org/CVPHVisitation.
