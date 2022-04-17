PLATTSBURGH — Over the weekend, the North Country saw the return of many Easter festivities.
For the first time since the pandemic began, The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) was able to hold their annual Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 10 and younger.
DESPITE THE RAIN
Despite the cold, rainy weather that persisted throughout the duration of the event Saturday morning, hundreds of children and parents still attended.
“We love community activities, and they’ve been practicing finding eggs. The younger one (Kip) has never done an egg hunt, so it's really fun that we’re able to start doing these again,” said Kylie King, a parent there with her two sons Lyle and Kip King.
“Last time we did it, he (Lyle) was in the little kids area, but now he gets to go in the big kids area and his brother (Kip) gets to find eggs with the little kids. We’re very excited to be able to get out. Even if it’s rainy, it's not going to stop us from having fun.”
GOLDEN EGGS
Close to 10,000 colorful eggs had been scattered across the hospital’s front lawn by Foundation of CVPH Events and Special Projects Manager Michelle Senecal, medical residents at CVPH and security students from CV-TEC.
Out of all the eggs, there were a special 500 “golden eggs,” which were stuffed with a free kid’s meal to Texas Roadhouse, while the rest were stuffed with Hershey’s Kisses.
The hunt was split into two areas: one for kids younger than three years old, and one for kids older than three years old.
FIRST BIG EVENT TOGETHER
Julie Short, who was attending the egg hunt with her six-year-old granddaughter, said this was the first big event they’ve been to together this year.
“This is her first time here, she was so young when they had it (before), and we weren’t sure about it, but she wanted to try it this year,” Short said.
“It’s good they need fresh air, they like to be outside — not cooped up. So it's nice for them to be outside for a change.”
ACROSS GENERATIONS
Senecal, who has helped organize the last 17 of 22 egg hunts put on by CVPH, said it has become a tradition for some families to attend.
“I’ve had kids who have come here and later helped out as young adults stuffing the eggs — one was actually the Easter Bunny a couple of times,” she said.
“It's been two years, so I think people are excited to have it back. We call it the ‘fastest two minutes in Plattsburgh.’”
Sure enough, like she said, two minutes and 11 seconds after the hunt had begun, the eggs had all been scooped up by the eager children.
“That's the beauty of it,” Senecal said.
“It’s one of the only events I do that picks itself up.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.