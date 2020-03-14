PLATTSBURGH — With federal, state and community officials taking more precautions each day to limit the spread of COVID-19, a local doctor has stressed the importance of decreasing individual risk to help decrease the risk of overwhelming the health care system.
Dr. Wouter Rietsema is an infectious disease specialist and University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s vice president of population health and information services.
“It’s all of our jobs to keep the system able to meet all our needs,” he told the Press-Republican Friday.
COMMUNITY NEEDS
The area’s health care system is designed to meet the needs of the community and, essentially, the amount of sickness it needs to take care of is the sum of each individual's sickness, Rietsema said.
COVID-19 increases everybody's risk of hospitalization a little bit, which may not seem like much to healthy younger people.
“If you think about a person who is 80 years old, that person has a pre-existing risk of hospitalization and dying, the system has that baked in, we’re prepared for that,” Rietsema continued.
But if every such person's risk were to increase, say if it doubled, he said, the system could not handle that.
"We don’t have a health care system across this country that has that kind of capacity.”
So, even though an increased risk may feel small to an individual, the risk to the system is very high, he argued.
STAY HOME
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website outlines several steps people can take to prevent illness and avoid being exposed to COVID-19.
Those include frequent hand-washing, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces and staying home when sick.
On that note, Rietsema said people should not go to the hospital's emergency room unless they need emergency medical attention.
"Don’t come here because you pose a risk to the caregivers and the other patients in this facility by coming here.”
And when he says, "Stay home," that does not just mean refraining from going to the ER.
"Don’t go to the bar, don’t go to the restaurant, don’t go to the movies, things that we are used to doing when we’re sick."
MINIMIZE EXPOSURE
Those who feel ill should refrain from visiting elderly relatives, Rietsema continued.
He added that there is some sense that people are infectious before symptoms present; in that case, there are other ways to visit people vulnerable to the virus.
People can sit across the room from these family members and friends, refrain from hugging or help with grocery shopping.
“Helping them minimize their exposure, that’s what you really want to do," Rietsema said.
He emphasized that those planning to host large gatherings should think twice, because they are putting the community and health care system at risk.
On Friday, the State Department of Health handed down a directive prohibiting gatherings of 500 or more people.
PRECIOUS RESOURCE
Rietsema added that health care workers are a very precious resource.
“That’s the other thing I keep trying to say to people: there’s no cavalry waiting to help us ... we will get through this because of the things that we do.”
During a regional epidemic, health care facilities from other areas can send people in to help.
“That’s what we did (with) Ebola; we sent people to Africa to help them contain it. That doesn’t exist in a pandemic.
When the whole world is dealing with this, they can’t just mobilize to go help. They’re working where they are."
In that case, the only move is to minimize infection risk, Rietsema said.
HEALTH CARE CONTINUES
He also pointed out that the rest of health care does not stop during an epidemic or a pandemic.
“People continue getting heart attacks, they continue getting regular old pneumonia, they continue getting all those things.
These people are already sick and vulnerable; we don’t want the new infectious agent in that crew because the risks to the system and to the individuals could be devastating.”
In Italy, Rietsema said, health care facilities are currently operating like battlefield triage units in responding to COVID-19, deciding who to treat based on who is most likely to survive.
“We don’t want to be there."
Rietsema tells people that he would be ecstatic if, a few months from now, the threat has passed and everyone says, "Wow, we over-reacted like crazy."
"I’d say, ‘Well, maybe we acted and that’s why it looks like we over-reacted. Maybe what you call over-reaction, I call effective.'"
HOSPITAL ACTIONS
Some of the actions the hospital is taking include setting up a tent outside of its emergency room for evaluation of people with respiratory symptoms.
Additionally, if COVID-19 becomes widespread, they plan to keep those patients confined to a particular area of the hospital so as to minimize crossover into the regularly sick population.
And they would re-direct staff from what are deemed non-essential services, so that they could support and augment hospital staff.
Rietsema is hopeful that testing will open up more broadly over the next week, though he noted that, currently, the hospital will only test people for the virus if they meet criteria laid out by the CDC and if the health department gives the go-ahead.
If someone were to test positive, only supportive treatment, such as breathing assistance and IV fluids, could be provided.
“Once you’re sick, we have nothing to offer you," Rietsema said.
CAN GET THROUGH
Given how the outbreak has played out in other areas, Rietsema feels the time to act is before a case occurs in the area.
"There’s been some pretty good evidence that this was circulating in Seattle before it bubbled up, so it’s quite possible that that’s already started here, we just haven’t identified it yet. That’s what worries us.”
Rietsema clarified that he is not being “doom and gloom” about COVID-19 and the community’s response.
“If we do all these things, I think we can get through this just fine ... as individuals but, more to the point, as a community that has an intact health care system. That’s not easy.”
