PLATTSBURGH – Reduced hours, layoffs and retirements are among the measures utilized by the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Physicians Hospital to address a $6.5 million deficit in the first four months of fiscal year 2021.
“There are a handful of layoffs,” President Michelle LeBeau said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
“There are a handful of folks who are currently retiring, and we won't be back filling those positions. There are a handful of open positions that we are choosing not to fill, and we are managing the FTEs (Full Time Equivalents) that are currently working based upon what the needs of the organization are at the moment.
“Basically, right-sizing to volume.”
CONSOLIDATION
The deficit is attributed to fewer patient visits as a result of COVID-19 in addition to nearly a decade of financial instability.
The fiscal crisis will also be countered through consolidation of hospital facilities and a tighter focus on its scope of service, according to a statement.
Vacant positions not directly related to patient care will also be eliminated.
These measures will result in the reduction of 60 full-time equivalents (FTEs) while reducing overhead expenses.
“Our goal is to find a balance between the services we provide, the size of our organization and the needs of our patients and community,” LeBeau said.
Those efforts, in addition to staff reductions, include combining Rehabilitation Services, which is currently located in two facilities, one at Tom Miller Road and the other on New York Road, to CVPH’s main campus.
“We are looking to have our Rehab Department on site, have our inpatient and outpatient groups together by the end of the first quarter of 2022,” LeBeau said.
“And then we will know within the next couple of weeks where we're going to go from a practice perspective.
“So do we need all of these individual buildings? Can we bring some groups together and manage our sites a little bit differently?
“I think these are things we would have addressed. It may have taken a little bit more time in some of them. We don't have that affordability at this moment in time.”
The Wellness Center was similarly scrutinized because of the pandemic.
“That was something that we really needed to look at,” she said.
“We may have had tried to combine Rehab a little differently. We may have looked at our buildings a little bit differently, but these are great opportunities and every bit of overhead that we can manage more efficiently really supports our people and our patients.”
STREAMLINE
The moves are designed to provide the hospital's patients with added convenience while reducing the organization’s footprint and overhead.
FastTrack, a service that was seeing an average of six to eight patients a day, has been closed and staff have filled vacant positions elsewhere in the hospital.
Patients who come to the Emergency Department (ED) in need of non-emergent care, are being cared for in the main ED.
“These measures are a continuation of work we’ve been doing – before COVID – to stabilize our financial situation for the long term,” LeBeau said.
“The pandemic has accelerated the need to act so we can continue to provide the care our loved ones and neighbors depend on.”
CVPH was immersed in efforts to reduce spending and increase revenue to stabilize its financial picture when the pandemic struck New York State in early March of 2020.
“We've been like most rural hospitals, and we've been kind of chugging along,” LeBeau said.
“I always call it living on a purse string, and we've been doing that for several years trying to keep things going and keep things moving not unlike rural hospitals all over the country, never mind New York.
“The pandemic really shines a very bright light on what was already a difficult situation. It makes it more challenging , and we're seeing that everywhere. That is the story that health care is telling everywhere.”
LESS FOOT TRAFFIC
Elective procedures have resumed but patient volumes have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels as folks delay care.
There were 8,771 fewer Emergency Department visits in FY2020 than in FY2019.
There was also a 20,150 drop in Outpatient Visits for the same time period (see more at UVMHealth.org/CVPHToday).
“For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, we saw fewer patients in almost every outpatient service and there were fewer physician visits as well,” Chief Financial Officer Christopher Hickey said.
“Our revenue from inpatient services was down too. Patients were here longer and were sicker.”
A need for traveling nurses and premium pay also contributed to the financial shortfall.
Staff were out of work either due to exposure, illness or on family leave, caring for loved ones.
“Hospitals all across the country are experiencing similar challenges as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc,” Hickey said.
NATIONAL TREND
In New York State, COVID-19 is devastating an already shaky health care system, according to the Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS).
The organization reports that in a little over year (March 2020 to April 2021), New York’s hospitals will suffer $20 to $25 billion in losses and new expenses as a result of their pandemic response.
CVPH employs approximately 2,300 people.
“I think organizationally we need to have a bottom line, right, so we would like to be able to see ourselves with somewhere between a 2 and 3 percent bottom line,” LeBeau said.
“And CVPH is about a $350 million organization at this moment in time. So we would want to be able to make sure that every year, year after year, that our operating margin sits at 2.5 or 3 percent of that $350 million.”
Regionally, The University of Vermont Health Network announced Monday a $21.3 million loss to date in the current fiscal year as a result of its COVID response.
“What the UVM Health Network will do for other facilities is separate from what Plattsburgh has done, what CVPH has done,” LeBeau said.
“So when you look at the network as a whole, every organization will do their own piece. What we've shared on CVPH is CVPH's portion of the UVM Health Network's response.”
CVPH, however, has struggled financially for the past decade, ending the 2020 fiscal year with a $7.5 million operating deficit despite $31 million in federal aid intended to mitigate the financial impacts of the pandemic.
In 2019 and 2018, the hospital lost $6.9 million and $8.7 million, respectively.
“It’s clear that even if volumes return to pre-pandemic levels – and there is no guarantee they will – our ongoing financial woes will remain,” LeBeau said.
“We need to work differently and embrace a new way forward.”
Pointing out that CVPH today is a much different organization than it was 75, 25 and even 5 years ago, LeBeau said the organization has adapted over the years to the changes in health care while continuing to provide excellent care.
“The care that we provided a 100 years ago looks different that the care that we provide today,” LeBeau said.
“So as I shared with the staff when we met earlier today, we are going to continue to evolve and we're going to make sure that we are providing the right kinds of care for the folks that live in our region and that will provide it for their children and their children after that.
“But we do need to change. Our world is changing. Our industry is changing. And we need to be active in that process.”
