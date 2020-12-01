PLATTSBURGH – The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) will pause and pay tribute to members of the community who passed away this year during the Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
The ceremony will take place at the Circle of Healing and Hope located on the front lawn of the hospital.
In order to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19, there will not be a public gathering at CVPH for this year’s event.
Instead, it will be shared exclusively online via:
During the ceremony, staff from The Foundation will read the names of loved ones lost and new pavers installed in the Circle of Healing and Hope earlier this year will be recognized. CVPH employees and volunteers who have recently passed will also be honored.
To submit a name to be read, please call The Foundation’s office at (518) 562-7169 before Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
The Circle of Healing and Hope provides a place for serenity and healing, as well as giving hope and strength through stressful times.
An Angel of Hope, based on the statue in Richard Paul Evan’s novel “The Christmas Box,” is the centerpiece.
It is the 102nd angel of its kind in the United States.Granite pavers, which come in two sizes, offer people the opportunity to support the Circle of Healing and Hope and create a personal message for his or her loved one.
For more information about the Circle and how community members can contribute, head to https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/Circle-of-Healing-and-Hope.
