CVPH, Alice Center take preemptive COVID-19 measures

PLATTSBURGH/MALONE — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Physicians Hospital walks its talk.
CVPH is canceling its sponsored community events not related to patient care or CVPH operations in an effort to limit the opportunities for COVID-19 to be spread in public settings.
LEADERSHIP ROLE
“We actually made the decision a few days ago that CVPH sponsored activities, external to the facility, would bring large groups of people together should be canceled,” CVPH Incident Commander Wouter Rietsema, MD, said at a news conference at the Clinton County Health Department Thursday afternoon.
“Some of those are Foundation activities. Some of those were educational activities that were going to be hosted at Plattsburgh State. Our rationale for that at the time was we felt that we wanted to take a stand and leadership role in what I just talked about.
That we were being thoughtful and saying, 'Why should we increase the risk to the system by bringing together large groups of people for events that don't need to happen?”
While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Clinton County, CVPH is actively planning its response for the potential arrival of the virus.
FLUID SITUATION
Blood drives will continue as scheduled because they are a vital part of patient care.
Hospital officials also emphasized that this continues to be a fluid situation and are urging anyone who is uncertain about whether an event is happening to call the event organizer before showing up.
CVPH and The Foundation of CVPH will continue to reassess event schedules as the situation warrants.
ALICE CENTER
The University of Vermont Health Network-Alice Hyde Medical Center is temporarily restricting all non-medical visitation at the facility, amid concerns over coronavirus and respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, according to a release.
Effective immediately, no non-medical visitors will be allowed at The Alice Center until further notice, Susan Biondolillo, Associate Vice President of Long Term Care, said.
The decision, which follows guidance from the New York State Department of Health, was made for the safety of residents, patients and staff and in consultation with clinical leaders and administrators across UVM Health Network.
“This is a difficult decision, and not one that we made lightly,” said Biondolillo.
“Ultimately, the safety, health and well-being of our residents is our first priority, and because many of them are among those most vulnerable to this disease, this is the best way to protect them.”
Older individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at increased risk related to COVID-19, according to the New York State Department of Health.
That risk is increased with the “more closed, communal nature of the nursing home environment."
The Alice Center has established a dedicated phone line at 518-481-8025 where families can request information or work with the Center’s Activity Office to set up video calls with residents.
CANCELLATION OF NON-ESSENTIAL GATHERINGS
CVPH is taking preemptive steps to help slow spread of COVID-19 once it arrives.
Among the events canceled or postponed at this time:
· Shamrock Shuffle 5K (the race scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been postponed. Adirondack Coast Events, which organizes the race, may consider rescheduling the event for a future date.)
· EXPLORE Wound Care Conference (previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 18. Work is underway to reschedule the conference. Anyone with questions about refunds can contact CVPH Continuing Education Specialist Melanie Bliss-Hall, M.S.Ed. at 518-314-3846 or MBliss-Hall@cvph.org )
· Wound & Ostomy Care Resources in the North Country (previously scheduled for Thursday, March 19)
· Cooking with a Doc (previously scheduled for Friday, March 20)
· HPV Community Event & Panel Discussion (previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 25)
· Easter Egg Hunt (previously scheduled for Saturday, April 11)
For more information on how to better protect yourself from getting sick and the latest updates on COVID-19, head to the University of Vermont Health Network’s website.
For more information on coronavirus and COVID-19, please visit the New York State Department of Health dedicated website: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
UVM Health Network has also launched a website dedicated to informing the public about the virus and the disease it causes.
The website, www.uvmhealth.org/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx, includes updates with the latest information on COVID-19 in our region, answers to frequently asked questions about the disease, and educational resources from public health officials and experts at UVM Health Network.
