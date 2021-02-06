PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Adult Psychiatry Unit has resumed accepting new patients after a five-day pause.
“We are pleased to once again provide inpatient care for those in our community in need of adult acute psychiatric care,” explained CVPH President Michelle LeBeau.
The decision to temporarily halt admissions was made Jan. 30 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 the day before as part of community exposure investigation conducted by the Clinton County Health Department.
The employee had worked several shifts before being tested for the coronavirus.
Pausing admissions, according to LeBeau, protected patients and staff.
Along with the health department and the New York State Office of Mental Health, regional referring hospitals were notified of the temporary pause.
Adult psychiatry staff which had moved to a full complement of personal protective equipment or PPE have resumed wearing standard PPE which includes eyewear and a surgical mask. All CVPH employees are screened each time they enter the building for COVID-19 symptoms and questioned about travel.
LeBeau applauded the Psychiatry Team for their continued dedication to their patients and added that the support they received from colleagues across the organization was tremendous. Together the Psychiatry Team and the Emergency Department continued to provide psychiatric care for those in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.