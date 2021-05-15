PLATTSBURGH — Though the event will look a bit different this year, the 2021 Champlain Valley Educational Services Regional Spelling Bee is on.
"We wanted to give students the opportunity and they've been able to do sports, so why can’t they do a spelling bee?" CVES Asst. Superintendent for Instruction and 21st Century Learning Teri Calabrese-Gray told The Press-Republican.
SEPARATED BY GRADE
Seven school districts — Beekmantown, Boquet-Valley, Chazy, Moriah, Peru, Plattsburgh and Willsboro — are sending a total of 27 contestants to the competition, slated to start at 5 p.m. Monday at Stafford Middle School.
Calabrese-Gray confirmed that last year's grand champion, Daniel Alexis, qualified again this year and will be Stafford's seventh-grade representative.
Each speller is allowed two guests at the event, which is closed to the general public but will be livestreamed.
Calabrese-Gray explained that the group of students will be separated by grade level into different rooms, where they will complete the first four rounds, including the written test.
"Once we determine who is remaining, we'll take those students and put them on stage and the rest of the bee will be ... like what we're used to," Calabrese-Gray said.
She added that CVES was hoping to run a slide show of alternate contestants.
COVID-SAFE
In the past, The E.W. Scripps Company — the organization that runs the national bee — has required that regional bees not be livestreamed.
But since this year's contest is not Scripps-affiliated, people who may not have been able to physically attend anyway will still get to watch it.
"That’s a positive," Calabrese-Gray said.
She added that the bee does not have a sponsor this year — though she hopes CVES can get one next year — and that the event was pushed out to May in order to be COVID-safe.
"We can open doors so there's ventilation. It's an opportunity to have a somewhat normal spelling bee to the best we could."
Calabrese-Gray noted the dedication and commitment of the bee committee as well as the support from Stafford Middle School and Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun.
GREAT OPPORTUNITY
Willsboro Central School District sophomore Mallory Arnold, who placed as the fourth-grade, sixth-grade and eighth-grade champion and was runner-up twice during her CVES Regional Bee tenure advised this year's participants to make sure they are prepared.
"Go in confidently and just take deep breaths and you’ll be fine."
Arnold anticipates that this year's bee format — with everyone starting out in rooms separated by grade — may make things less nerve-wracking, allowing the spellers to focus on getting the job done.
She hopes one of her fellow Warriors will take the bee, but did wish good luck to all contestants.
"Doing a spelling bee in a pandemic is a great opportunity because we’ve missed so much this year," Arnold said.
"Thank you to the people doing the bee for making sure it happens."
S-T-R-E-A-M THE BEE
Though the 2021 Champlain Valley Educational Services Regional Spelling Bee is closed to the general public, you can still tune in to watch the competition.
Go to cves.org/2021-regional-spelling-bee/ to access a livestream of the event. The bee is set to start at 5 p.m. Monday.
