CVES head: Be safe for students

PLATTSBURGH — While the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in area schools has been low, officials warn that top efforts must continue.
“This is not the time to relax, especially with the current wave of infection that’s sweeping across the country," CVES-BOCES District Superintendent Mark Davey said at a news conference Thursday.
Davey and director of the SUNY Plattsburgh Student Health and Counseling Center Kathleen Camelo updated the region on how their educational organizations have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were joined in the Thursday media event by Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry, Clinton County Sheriff Dave Favro and Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH
The college dealt with two main clusters of COVID-19 over the course of its nearly completed semester, Camelo, also the vice president of the Clinton County Board of Health, said.
One peaked from Oct. 19 through 25 with 23 cases, with the recent one stretching from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 with 64 cases.
Through the school’s testing and protocols, Camelo said, they found that most of those positive cases were not coming from large party gatherings or in-class transmission, but were most often coming from day-to-day interactions.
Students were tested in “pooled surveillance testing” throughout the semester, with groups of 1,000 students getting tested weekly before increasing weekly testing during the case flare-ups.
The method entails testing 10 to 25 students samples together, and, if that pooled test comes out positive, tests of the initial saliva samples are done to determine which person within that pool has the virus.
If students displayed COVID-19 symptoms when arriving for that pooled testing, Camelo said, they were immediately directed to the Student Health Center for a rapid test.
All students were recently tested from Nov. 11 to 13, Camelo added, in preparation for their departure for Thanksgiving break.
As of Thursday, there were approximately 600 students left on campus of the 1,600 who made the return for this semester.
That number will be down to 100 by the weekend, Camelo said, with some international students remaining.
Also included are some of the students who recently tested positive or were contacts of positive cases that are still quarantining or isolating.
The majority of those individuals should be able to return home by Thanksgiving, according to Camelo.
“As we treat and monitor our students until they are asymptomatic and have recovered, then we can reliably and safely send them home to their families,” Camelo said.
Following the upcoming Thanksgiving break, the campus will transition to fully remote learning for the last two weeks of the semester.
While these lower population numbers will likely have an effect on Clinton County’s case numbers, Kanoza stressed that community members should not take that as a reason to get complacent, citing the greater community cases that occurred during the college’s spikes.
“We did have at least a third if not half of our cases, every day, every week, coming from general parts of the community, all around Clinton County,” Kanoza said. “It’s still in our community.”
For any families with students returning to Plattsburgh from another town, Camelo highly recommend that they self quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.
CVES BOCES
With several of CVES BOCES’ component districts recently imposing a variety of different closures, most recently with the Plattsburgh City School District deciding to go remote for two weeks following Thanksgiving break, most of Davey’s questions centered around the district-to-district decisions that have been made.
Each district is collaborating with their respective county health department, Davey said, as well as working off of their reopening plans when deciding on closures.
“(The districts) have all done an exceptional job in ensuring that we can continue to offer in-person instruction where possible,” Davey said. “Continuing in-person instruction remains our central goal.”
Davey lauded the work of the Clinton and Essex County Health Departments for their work with CVES BOCES’ districts, citing fewer than 20 cases out of 13,500 students and more than 3,000 faculty and staff BOCES-wide as a good sign that the precautions in place have been working.
That doesn’t mean that the schools are growing complacent, though, with Davey saying that BOCES schools are redoubling efforts to stay vigilant about the spread of COVID-19.
He urged community members to wear masks, social distance, avoid large groups and wash their hands, as, “the entire North Country is counting on each of us to break the cycle of infection.”
“So far, with your help, we’ve been quite successful in keeping our students and employees safe,” Davey said.
When asked why schools are allowed to continue operating at least partially in-person while large gatherings are discouraged, Davey said that schools right now are a much more structured environment than your average party.
He cited not eating in large groups in school cafeterias but instead eating at the students’ desks in their classrooms as one example of different precautions that the BOCES component districts are taking on top of the standard mask wearing and social distancing.
Kanoza echoed Davey’s statement.
‘There’s a big unknown with gatherings,” Kanoza said. “Each gathering is filled with different people, those different people are not all on the same page, necessarily, in terms of safety.”
While addressing other commonly asked questions, Davey confirmed that there will be no January 2021 State Regents tests, while there was no word yet on June regents or grade 3 through 8 state assessments.
Also, the state has allowed for schools to utilize remote instruction on snow days, but that will be up to the district, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.