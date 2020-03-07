ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo prodded the state’s congressional delegation Friday to do a better job reeling in federal funding to help the state deal with the public health threat posed by coronavirus.
Cuomo told reporters it was “just another sleight to the people of this state” that New York ended up with $35 million out of an $8 billion federal measure passed this week to respond to the virus, also known as Covid-19.
A total of $950 million from that sum is destined to support state and local health agencies, and Cuomo said it is “disconnected from reality” that New York is due to get $35 million of the total.
Cuomo argued the state and local governments are on the front lines in dealing with the effort to track down people who have come in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus and dealing with those who have returned home after visiting nations that have experienced outbreaks.
44 POSITIVE
He did not single out by name any congressional members or New York’s two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. Several New York representatives released statements in recent days, praising the passage of the bipartisan measure in Washington.
New York now has a total of 44 people who have tested positive for the virus, all of them in the New York City metropolitan region, with the largest cluster in Westchester County, state officials said. That is double the total from one day earlier. Cuomo predicted many more people will become infected as the virus spreads. Many of the cases have been linked to a New Rochelle lawyer who had been commuting to his Manhattan office by train, though he is now being treated at a New York City hospital.
An estimated 4,000 New Yorkers are or were under precautionary quarantine for the coronavirus, while another 44 individuals statewide are confined to their homes, facing mandatory quarantine restrictions, state officials said Friday.
A total of five New Yorkers who have tested positive for the virus are being treated in hospitals.
CAUTIONARY CASES
The latest data from the state indicates those who are or have been in cautionary quarantine settings — meaning they have agreed to remain home but have not been mandated to do so — include three people in Otsego County, four people in Niagara County and two residents of Schoharie County.
As for the three people from Otsego County listed in the state data released Friday, all have completed the 14-day surveillance period without showing any sign of infection, Theresa Oellrich, the communicable disease coordinator for the Otsego County Department of Health, said when contacted in Cooperstown.
Those three individuals had traveled to one of the nations that has experienced a Covid-19 outbreak, though they remained asymptomatic after returning from their trip, Oellrich said.
MANDATORY CASES
State officials said those under mandatory quarantine include those who have tested positive for the potentially lethal virus as well as persons who have had close contact with them, defined as coming within 6 feet of an infected person, as well as those showing symptoms of the infection.
In response to looming impacts to the travel and tourism industries, state officials said they were arranging for New Yorkers to be able to purchase travel insurance that would let them cancel trips because of virus concerns or other reasons.
“We want New Yorkers to go about their daily lives — including planning vacations and other travel — and this action will allow them to do that at a time when there is still uncertainty about the future geographic impact of coronavirus,” Cuomo said.
‘THE MORE YOU TEST’
Cuomo predicted the number of people who test positive for coronavirus will grow rapidly.
“The more you test the more positives you will find,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo also speculated the death rate from the virus will end up not being as high as the 3.4 percent rate announced this week by the World Health Organization. He said state and local authorities are trying to keep the spread in check by reconstructing the travels and activities of those who have become infected and then reaching out to their family members, friends, coworkers and other associates.
Cuomo maintained New York is doing more to respond to the virus than other states, though he offered no facts to support that conclusion.
FOR MONTHS
The governor also suggested state government will be responding to the spread of the virus “for months,” though he added: “I think the anxiety and the fear is more of a problem than than the virus.”
Approximately 300 State University students enrolled at various campuses in the system are being called back to New York from study abroad programs in countries identified as having experienced a virus outbreak, including Italy, Japan and China. Those students are expected to be placed in quarantine for 14 days after they return on charter flights to Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
