PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has named the committee that will oversee the creation of the first ever New York State veterans cemetery.
The panel, chaired by retired U.S. Army Col. Jim McDonough, director of the State Division of Veterans' Services, is tasked with supervising site selection as well as "creating an action plan outlining ongoing governance, compliance and cemetery operations at the planned burial grounds," according to a press release from the Governor's Office.
Local officials have long advocated that such a cemetery should reside in the Plattsburgh area on a plot of land located on Cumberland Head that would be donated by one of Commodore Thomas Macdonough's descendants.
"There’s many good people that have put a lot of effort into this and worked on this, local partners that have worked on this long before I was even in office," Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) said Tuesday.
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she was pleased to see the process starting.
"I have worked for a long time with our North Country veterans on this issue. This is very important to them and it is to me."
PROHIBITIVE LANGUAGE
New York State executive law currently states that the veterans remembrance and cemetery maintenance and operation fund must set aside 15 years' worth of perpetual care costs before investigation and study of potential state cemetery sites can begin.
That has prevented the state from applying for grant funding through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery Administration, leaving it one of few states without such a cemetery.
Bills put forward by Jones and Little in current and previous legislative sessions sought to strike that language.
In November, Cuomo announced his intentions to do just that as part of his executive budget.
'LONG PAST TIME'
Along with McDonough, four other officials will compose the committee: State Division of Military and Naval Affairs Commissioner Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields Jr., State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito, New York Secretary of State and New York Department of State Cemetery Board Chair Rossana Rosado, and State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.
In a statement, Cuomo said it was "long past time" for New York to have its first state veterans cemetery.
"It is our obligation to ensure that the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this great nation are honored with a dignified place to rest alongside their fellow service members in New York."
"The responsibilities associated with establishing the state's first-ever State Veterans Cemetery speak to the need to be collaborative not only across state government, but with our partners locally as well," McDonough said in a statement.
"We owe our veteran families nothing less than our best efforts to ensure that additional dignified burial options for New York's veterans become a reality this year."
According to the press release, the cemetery will provide burial options for the state's veterans and their eligible family members.
'POSITIVE STEP'
Clinton County Veterans Service Agency Director Steven Bowman, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has advocated for bringing a state veterans cemetery to the area since 2004.
He worked out an agreement with Ann Wilhart, one of Commodore Macdonough's descendants, several years ago where she would donate up to 35 acres of land from property she owns on Cumberland Head for the cemetery.
The parcel has a view of where the Battle of Plattsburgh occurred, Bowman has said.
"I think this helps bring that vision to life a little bit and it helps everyone understand that the process is in motion," he said of the committee's formation.
The next step, Jones said, would be to coordinate with interested parties to make the case for the Cumberland Head proposal to the group.
But first of all, the bill striking the impeding language must be passed.
Little noted that she had just spoken with State Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford), chair of the State Senate's Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee, about the state veterans cemetery Tuesday.
"I will certainly be a very vocal advocate on behalf of our community.”
COMPETITIVE PROCESS
Jones said some legislators who co-sponsored his bill have expressed interest in bringing a state cemetery to their own districts.
"It’s going to be a competitive process," he said, adding that ongoing initiatives such as the Battlefield Memorial Gateway project in the Town of Plattsburgh and the area's history will help make the case for the local proposal.
Bowman noted other strengths, such as the proposed parcel's location being at least 100 miles away from Saratoga National Cemetery, as is required by the National Cemetery Administration, and its direct links to Commodore Macdonough and his family.
He has recently learned about two other proposed sites: the former Sampson military base and the Utica area.
"I would advocate that we do all three locations at the same time ... get them all in there and let the VA prioritize them accordingly," Bowman said, adding that he is working with McDonough to try to do just that.
"Hopefully we can come to that agreement and file the paperwork that way and see what happens."
GET ON THE LIST
Bowman estimated that, even once the site is selected, it will probably take at least 10 years before construction begins.
That's due to the number of applications already submitted by other states and the number the federal government approves each year.
But the initiatives he and others have been working on over the last 15 or 16 years are starting to bear fruit.
"They’re moving in the right direction," Bowman said, "so I’m hoping that we’re going to see this process through a little bit further, and at least get ourselves on the list."
