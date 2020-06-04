Cuomo approves outdoor dining

PLATTSBURGH — A seemingly quick state decision on Wednesday OK'd North Country eateries for outdoor seating, effective the following day, but Supervisor Michael Cashman said the Town of Plattsburgh already had its finger on the pulse.
In recognizing area restaurants, only able to serve up dishes curbside or for takeout, were at a disadvantage during the COVID-19 crisis, Cashman said the town had long advocated for outdoor dining.
"I thought this might be coming," he told The Press-Republican, "but now it's more critical than ever that we get out in front of this."
STATE REGULATIONS
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday that outside dining would be permitted in Phase Two of New York Forward.
The announcement cleared restaurants in the seven regions that, like the North Country, had already entered the second phase.
Restaurants could start serving this way as of Thursday, June 4.
"Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated," a state release says.
'AN INTERIM STEP'
A Wednesday release from the North Country Chamber of Commerce said that upstate organization had also pushed for the clearance.
President Garry Douglas, called outdoor seating an "interim step" for restaurants awaiting anticipated inside dining, expected to come in the next phase of the state's plan.
"It will allow many area restaurants to add some table dining to what has been only the ability to do takeout and delivery," he says in the release, "and may prompt some to start to reopen who have not been doing takeout, especially if they are set-up for outdoor seating.
"We also hope that local governments with codes and requirements for outdoor seating will be as flexible and supportive as possible," Douglas adds in the release.
"We believe they will be."
LAKE CITY PARKLETS
The City of Plattsburgh traditionally allows downtown eateries to serve patrons outdoors, converting streetside parking spots into restaurant "parklets."
Restaurants pay for the convenience annually and, in light of the pandemic and fiscal constraints of small businesses, the city recently reduced that permit pricing by 75 percent.
By Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Colin Read had reached out to the restaurants to inform them of the governor's decision and protocols.
"Of course, they must feel very rushed because we have all been gearing these reopenings to the previous expected date of Friday next week," he said.
"The Department of Public Works was wonderful in adjusting their entire work plan for these two weeks to get as many barriers out tomorrow as they can."
The mayor said he hoped the City Common Council would further "liberalize" parklet procedures to offer up more spaces to eateries, too.
"My office will do whatever we can to try to facilitate the needs of our local businesses as they take the very difficult steps to start back up," he said.
LOT DINING
The Town of Plattsburgh recently developed a dining plan permit form that could have a similar effect.
The permit, to be on the municipality's website soon, would allow uptown eateries to convert parking lot spaces into outdoor dining areas.
"We're trying to empower restaurants to use the resources that they have," Supervisor Cashman said, adding that, while some food stops like Clare and Carl's could use pre-existing outdoor seating options, that wasn't the case for all.
"There are a number of restaurants that don't have outdoor dining," he said. "This might be an opportunity for them to gain some ground.
"As a customer, I could see myself taking advantage of this at Anthony's," Cashman added of the Route 3 restaurant and bistro. "I could see some of the pizzerias doing it, too.
"I anticipate that this will gain some interest."
ANOTHER WAY TO SERVE
The supervisor thought parking lot dining areas would prove useful, even after the state cleared restaurants for dine-in service.
"As a restaurant goes into Phase Three, we anticipate that their floor space will be limited by, at least, the six-foot social distancing," he said.
"A restaurant that has 50 seats is going to lose at least 10 to 20 seats, or maybe more depending on what their space looks like."
"This could give them an alternate opportunity to serve."
