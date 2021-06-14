ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced that the 2021 New York State Fair, an end-of-summer celebration at the New York State Fairgrounds from August 20 to September 6 in Syracuse, will increase capacity to 100 percent and reopen many popular buildings with additional vendors, given the significant progress New Yorkers have made against COVID-19, according to a press release.
In accordance with the State's evolving health guidelines, indoor spaces will be subject to capacity limits to allow attendees to be socially distanced within each building.
"The State Fair is New York's signature end-of-summer fest, and thanks to our ongoing efforts to follow safety guidelines and get more people vaccinated, the 2021 New York State Fair will be even bigger and better," Cuomo said. "This is a testament to our remarkable progress against COVID, making it possible for thousands more visitors from across the country and all over the world to enjoy the Fair's unique attractions and experience the best of what New York has to offer."
In the 49 days since the Governor announced the return of the State Fair on April 26 at 50 percent capacity, the public health condition has dramatically improved with more New Yorkers vaccinated and far fewer new COVID-19 cases.
This progress has allowed for the State Fairgrounds to be prepared to reopen many indoor buildings, allow more vendors to return, and increase the number of attendees while still adhering to the State's health guidance, the release said.
Numerous concerts at the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience Stage and the Chevy Court have been announced, including Brothers Osborne, Bishop Briggs, Foreigner, the Dropkick Murphys and REO Speedwagon.
The Agriculture Competitions at the 2021 Reimagined State Fair will include the following categories:
• Llama
• Goats
• Dairy Cattle
• Beef Cattle
• Horses (limited)
• Fine Arts Exhibition
Tickets will be $3 per person, with children under 12 admitted free of charge. Attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 health guidance from the Department of Health that is in effect at the time of the event.
Further details on fair ticket sales and on specific rules for guests will be announced by mid-July and are subject to change with the State's health guidance. Visit nysfair.ny.gov for more information.
