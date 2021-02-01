ALBANY — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that vaccine appointments scheduled for Feb. 2 at multiple state-run sites throughout New York will be postponed due to the winter storm impacting the state.
Included among those are the Plattsburgh and Potsdam sites which will open with a delayed start at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2nd.
Appointments that were previously scheduled for before 10 a.m. at these sites will be rescheduled for later in the day.
New Yorkers with appointments scheduled for Tuesday at these sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination.
"This winter storm is already producing large amounts of snow and creating dangerous travel conditions, and it is expected to continue into tomorrow," Cuomo said. "For the safety of both workers and individuals scheduled to receive a vaccination, we will be postponing appointments for tomorrow at several vaccination sites that are being impacted by this storm. To be clear - no one is losing an appointment -- they will all be rescheduled when conditions are safer."
As part of the rescheduling process and to the extent possible, timing of new appointments will scheduled in alignment with the original appointment's time. If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.