PLATTSBURGH — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently announced that State Police will conduct special traffic enforcement efforts for the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend to crackdown on speeding and impaired motorists.
The Columbus Day campaign began on Oct. 8 and will run through Oct. 12.
Troopers expect increased traffic volume during the period due to the holiday weekend and fall tourism, which poses additional risks on roadways.
This enforcement detail will take place in the North Country, Syracuse region, Capital Region and the Catskills.
The targeted Columbus Day Weekend enforcement coincides with the statewide "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." mobilization to keep distracted drivers off the road. During this high-visibility campaign, State Police and local law enforcement from across the state will be cracking down on distracted driving throughout the holiday weekend.
"A fall foliage sightseeing trip is a great way for families to enjoy a safe and socially distanced excursion, and our Troopers will be out patrolling to prevent needless tragedies caused by those who choose to speed or drive while impaired," Cuomo said in a press release. "New York has zero tolerance for impaired and distracted drivers. I am urging all motorists to drive responsibly and save lives."
Motorists who are traveling this weekend can also expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. Law enforcement will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to move over for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road.
Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of this crackdown.
