Cumberland Head Park improvements nearing

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says efforts to revitalize Cumberland Head Park will soon be visible.
The municipality set aside approximately $150,000 pre-pandemic to restore the multi-use park.
"Thankfully those funds were not disturbed by COVID-19," the supervisor said. "The work however, or much of the work onsite, needed to be delayed, but not the will and the direction of where we are heading."
'WIDE OPEN SPACE'
The park, also called Everest Rabideau Park, sits adjacent to the Champlain Park residential community.
It features a small play area, some sports fields and wooded walking trails.
The supervisor described it as having, "a lot of wide open space."
"There is a lot of green space. It's very flat. It has always been identified as a great opportunity to increase services and amenities, because of the high density of where residents are."
COMMUNITY INPUT
The town's Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with the Planning and Community Development folks to host a public engagement session in January 2020.
There, community members provided feedback and input on how to update the 30-acre park.
Town Planner Trevor Cole had later told the Press-Republican field drainage, new playground equipment, pickleball/tennis courts, as well as a better developed trail system were among community suggestions.
"I personally hope to see a pavilion developed in the space over time, to provide some shade," Supervisor Cashman said. "There are a number of things to do there."
COVID DELAY
In the initial days of 2020, the town planned to put the project out for bid in time for a 2021 construction, but COVID-19 had other plans.
"Things are delayed," Cashman said. "In part, some of the features were delayed because of supply chain management, which has been tethered to what a lot of people are experiencing right now."
But the supervisor reported progress ahead, saying the park could see some new developments soon.
"In the coming weeks, some of the first stages of that work will come to fruition. The park, in the near future, will have new equipment and other amenities that will again capture the multi-generational fun that our parks and recreation are well known for."
Cashman stressed that such developments were still delayed and, once put in place, were still only a piece of the park's full puzzle.
"There are some more things that still need to be done in that space. This is only one component."
NOT A REPLICA
Once complete, Supervisor Cashman said the park would offer something outside of the town's several other recreational hubs.
"For example, Lapierre Lane Riverway is going to be different than Cadyville Rec Park just as Cadyville Rec Park is going to be different than Cumberland Head Park," he said.
"The idea is not to replicate the same thing in every park."
FOLLOW PROGRESS
To stay in-the-know on Everest Rabideau Park (Cumberland Head Park) progress and other Town of Plattsburgh rec happenings, visit its Parks and Recreation Department website: www. plattsburghny.myrec.com
