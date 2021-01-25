Crown Point school leader announces retirement

CROWN POINT – Longtime Crown Point Central School Superintendent Shari Brannock is retiring in one year.
Brannock, who’s been superintendent for 19 years and was a principal and assistant superintendent at Crown Point for 10 years before that, said she will retire on Jan. 15, 2022.
The Crown Point School Board accepted Brannock’s retirement at a meeting Jan. 19.
The current principal at the K-12 school, Tara Celotti, will work with Brannock and become superintendent on her retirement.
Brannock said she and Celotti have worked together for 17 years at the school, the last seven as the administrative team when Celotti became principal.
“I appreciate (the board’s) support, as well as that of the students, staff, families and community members,” Brannock said by email. “CPCS has provided me opportunities to serve our district in many capacities.”
She said she’s retiring for two important reasons: to spend more time with her family and because she believes that her retirement will help the school system financially. To save money, the principal's post won't be filled, and Celotti and other employees will handle those duties.
After her retirement in 2022, Brannock will stay on part-time for awhile to help transition the business side of her position. She became superintendent on Sept. 1, 2003.
Brannock graduated from Hartwick College in Oneonta, and got her master's degree from Castleton State College in Vermont. Her administrator's certificate is from Plattsburgh State.
“Now, more than ever, I feel an obligation to keep our school moving in a positive financial direction,” Brannock said. “Due to the pandemic, the next few years will make our budget process very difficult. I stand ready to work through this unforeseen time for our district.”
She praised Celotti as “an amazing leader and team player who will do great things for our school and our students” and said she’ll continue working with her “through what I know will be a smooth transition.”
Brannock has been recognized as someone who brought stability to the Crown Point school system after a period in which the district had 13 permanent and interim superintendents in 12 years. At one point, the district had four superintendents in one year, two regular and two interim.
“I actually worked for and with 12 different administrators, including interims, in my first 10 years at Crown Point,” Brannock said. “Only me for the last 19.”
With Brannock at the helm, the district won awards and improved student test scores.
“I am so proud to have been a contributing member of the CPCS team all these years,” she said. “I love my students, I love my school,” Brannock said. “I will always bleed Black and White,” the school colors.
School Board President Mitch St. Pierre said he wishes Brannock well in her retirement.
“Mrs. Brannock has been a pioneer in bringing our school to the success that it is now,” he said by email. “I joined the School Board at about the same time that Mrs. Brannock came to us, about 30 years ago. I had the opportunity to watch Mrs. Brannock use her financial management skills to bring us to a better place financially, providing our taxpayers with consistently small and reasonable tax increases year after year.”
He said the district was in disorder when Brannock became superintendent.
“Our school had been plagued with many turnovers of superintendents, leaving our school in constant turmoil and disarray. We spent many years on the state’s list of schools in need of improvement.
“All that has changed now with Mrs. Brannock at the helm,” he continued. “We are now the envy of many schools in our surrounding area, based on our test scores and a learning environment that has created an enthusiasm for our students to come here and for our teachers to be happy to work here.
“Suffice it to say, Mrs. Brannock will be missed by the board and community for many years to come.”
Celotti said she appreciates the confidence everyone has in her to take the reins from Brannock.
“I am excited to serve the district in a new role as superintendent,” she said by email. “In my 17-year tenure at CPCS, I have taught in almost every room and know every student’s name. I also understand the internal and external family dynamics, classroom climate and Panther culture.”
She compared Crown Point school to the mythical unicorn, a magical creature with healing powers.
“Crown Point has been described as a unicorn by many guests to the building,” Celotti said. “That didn’t happen overnight. CPCS is an outstanding school because of the dedication and resiliency of our staff, and because of our fearless leader, Mrs. Brannock, which I hope to continue with the same dignity and grace.”
Celotti said students will always come first with her.
“Building positive relationships, listening to create and motivate all stakeholders towards success, and being committed to growth are all (my) important goals.”
St. Pierre said he believes good things will continue with Celotti as superintendent.
“Mrs. Celotti has the skills and experience that our students and families can rely on.”
