TICONDEROGA — A Crown Point man died as the result of a car crash on Feb. 6, Ticonderoga Police say.
On that day at approximately 6:10 A.M., the department responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on State Route 22 involving 3 vehicles, a press release said.
An investigation revealed that Ryan M. Worth, 25, appeared to have lost control of his 2013 Ford Focus while heading south on Route 22 and collided with oncoming traffic, according to the release.
The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted and assisted with processing the scene.
Worth was pronounced deceased on scene by Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine and he was brought to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy will occur.
No other persons involved sustained injuries as a result of the accident.
Worth was a resident of Crown Point all of his life, according to his obituary, and was a graduate of Crown Point High School.
He enjoyed the outdoors, winter sports and target shooting, the obituary added, and was employed at the Great Meadow Correctional Facility as a corrections officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.