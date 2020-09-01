MORIAH — A Crown Point man was arrested twice on Aug. 23 in connection with two separate incidents, State Police say.
First, troopers responded to a report of a burglary at 6:20 a.m. a residence on Teft Lane in Mineville, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said, where the homeowner stated she arrived at her residence at approximately 5 a.m. to find the door kicked in and four subjects unlawfully inside the residence.
A physical altercation ensued according to Fleishman, and the subjects took a cell phone belonging to the victim before fleeing the residence.
The victim declined medical attention.
The four subjects were identified as Darcy L. Canabush, 31, of Port Henry; Brandon H. McCoy, 26, of Crown Point; Matthew J. Hurlburt, 29, of Port Henry; and Jeremy L. Jackson, 40, of Port Henry, Fleishman said.
Canabush, Jackson and Hurlburt were each charged with one count of second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and were issued appearance tickets to appear in Moriah Town Court on Sept. 1.
McCoy was charged with one count of second-degree burglary and was arraigned in Westport Town Court before being remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 secured bond.
Later on Aug. 23, troopers located McCoy regarding an investigation into the burglary of an ATV, Fleishman said.
The 2001 Honda ATV, valued at approximately $2,200, was reported stolen from a Westport address sometime between Aug. 11 and 16, according to Fleishman, and McCoy was found in possession of the ATV after attempting to sell it to another individual and was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.
He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Moriah Town Court for that charge.
Upon their visit at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23, troopers also found McCoy in possession of a stolen 1984 Yamaha motorcycle valued at $5,000 that had been reported as stolen from Shoreham, Vt.
McCoy also received one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property for that theft, Fleishman said, and he was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Westport Town Court on Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.