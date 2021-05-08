CROWN POINT – The 1.97 percent tax levy increase in Crown Point Central School’s proposed budget stays within the state tax cap for the district.
The amount to be raised by taxes went from $1.69 million in the current budget to $1.72 million for 2021-22.
The total budget is $7.48 million, from $7.51 million this year, a $28,570 drop.
The new programs in the budget are a police officer, called a school resource officer or SRO, to be stationed at the school part-time, and Academic Intervention Services to help struggling students.
“We have had a SRO,” Superintendent Shari Brannock said by email. “Not this year, but part-time again this coming year. It’s funded through Community Services state funding.”
A new leased replacement school bus is also in the budget.
The current $10.02 per $1,000 of assessment tax rate is expected to rise by 20 cents with the new budget.
Brannock said the budget maintains all current programs and staffing levels.
“The proper balance of a stable environment and culture for our staff and students, with realistic requests for taxpayer support, is very important,” she said in a statement.
“With a commitment of fiscal responsibility, the Board of Education, administration, staff, and faculty have done more with less over the past few years.”
The budget also includes $60,180 for the town’s Hammond Public Library, the same as last year. Funding for the library is part of the school budget.
Two incumbent School Board members are running unopposed for re-election, Julie Budwick and June Glebus.
The public hearing on the budget is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, at the school auditorium.
The budget vote and election is from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at the school entrance foyer until 1:30 p.m., then in the school cafeteria.
