Crown Point forts to host ghost tours

CROWN POINT – Spooky stories surrounding the 18th-century French and British forts at the Crown Point State Historic Site are about to come to life.
The ghostly tours will feature shadowy figures in the barracks, killings by deranged lovers, torturous drownings, and sea monster sightings, said the fort’s Kris Jarrett.
Haunted Histories at the Forts is 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm. on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 29. Admission is free, all ages are welcome, and there will be cider and donuts.
“Bring your flashlight, meet us outside the museum, and follow our storyteller around the grounds as they tell the bone-chilling tales of Crown Point,” Jarrett said by email. “People can enjoy the cool autumn air as they learn about the sordid details of a past that will make their skin crawl and their minds wonder.”
GHOST SIGHTS, SOUNDS
Historic Site Manager Lisa Polay said she came up with the idea while hearing strange tales about the site.
“This started as an idea borne of the stories told to me by the staff here at the site as well as re-enactors that have spent many nights here,” she said by email. “More than one person has reported hearing horses galloping or seeing apparitions.”
The location contains two French and Indian War era military forts and hosted a smallpox hospital in June 1776, during the smallpox epidemic of 1775-82.
“I don’t necessarily believe in ghosts, but I don’t not believe in them either,” Polay said. “Delving through research in the office and conversations with the state archeologists also reveal that there has never ever been any human remains found here, despite the fact that we have death records as well as evidence of a smallpox hospital. An apropos of current epidemic issues, the hospital was set up here at Crown Point following the second surge of the epidemic following the siege on Quebec.
“At the time, we had a local student teacher, Tanner Whalen, working with us and he had further stories of the strange and unexplained in the area, and the event came to life.,” she continued.
ODD NOISES
The Haunted Forts event was last held in 2019, she said, and has been expanded this year.
“I’m copying the stories we’ve told here, and then this year we’ll have additional stories and our guides will be costumed interpreters, these waylaid souls, centuries of unrest, returning to the forts to tell tales of the mysterious and unexplained that haunt our shorelines and mountains,” Polay said. “We start just about at twilight and light luminaria to line the pathways.”
She said she often hears odd noises around the forts while working late in her office.
“I was never bothered by it until we held this event in 2019,” she explained. “Being in the parade ground amongst the flashlight beams and shadows is quite magical – and eerie. Our visitors really enjoyed the opportunity to explore the parade grounds and barracks at night, and I’m happy to report everyone made it out alive.”
