PLATTSBURGH — Following an incident this past spring between a crossing guard and Stafford Middle School student, the City of Plattsburgh and Plattsburgh City Police have created a school crossing guard program, the goal of which is "to equip crossing guard staff with the training and tools necessary to succeed in their role," the city says.
In May, video of 20-year veteran crossing guard Maurice Daniels seemingly striking Noah Serrano near a crosswalk outside the middle school widely circulated on social media.
In a press release, the city said the incident highlighted deficiencies in the current crossing guard program.
“It’s gravely unfortunate that an incident of this magnitude was the impetus for developing this program," City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said in a statement. "This should have been something developed years ago.
“By implementing a formal School Crossing Guard Program it allows us the ability to provide adequate training, reporting mechanisms and the necessary structure needed to provide a safe environment for our staff, students and school administration”
TRAINING
Under the program, crossing guard candidates must pass a background check; a physical ability test consisting of vision, hearing and mobility tests; and an assessment of their ability to communicate with others, the release said. Additionally, new hires will be on probation for 60 days.
Through Plattsburgh City Police, crossing guards will be trained on standards for various situations and scenarios they may encounter, including de-escalation and basic first aid.
"Incident reporting as well as creating clear lines of communication between the guards, school administration and the Plattsburgh Police Department is crucial to the success of this program," the release said.
Rosenquest said Daniels will return to his post — from which he was suspended indefinitely following the incident — if he successfully completes both the program requirements and a victim impact panel.
POSITIVE CHANGE
City Police Lt. Jarrod Trombley said City Police "saw strength in evaluating a situation and actively formulated a stronger program."
"Putting a more formal program in place for crossing guards is a positive move for all involved,” he continued.
"This program gives crossing guards the education and tools they need to do the job well. The Plattsburgh Police Department has this newly created program in place and looks forward to being part of this positive change.”
More will be added to this report.
