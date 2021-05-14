Crossing guard charged over hitting incident

PLATTSBURGH — Maurice Daniels, the 20-year veteran crossing guard who was shown seemingly striking Stafford Middle Schooler Noah Serrano in videos posted to social media, was charged with second-degree harassment after an investigation into the incident concluded, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said Thursday.
Daniels’ charge, a violation, was issued with recommendation from the Clinton Country District Attorney’s Office, Rosenquest said.
Daniels, 57, was issued an appearance ticket to Plattsburgh City Court and was also suspended without pay, pending the result of the criminal case, Rosenquest said.
“At the end of the day, the police department weighed all of the factors and felt like this was the most appropriate charge to file,” the mayor said.
Rosenquest said that more than 15 witnesses, and videos, which included unreleased footage of the incident, were reviewed during the investigation.
The mayor also said he made his “position clear that I did not want to be involved in reviewing evidence,” to city police due to Daniels being the father of his niece and nephew.
“I believe I was a little too close to the issue, considering my relationship to Mr. Daniels,” Rosenquest said.
“I felt like it was more appropriate to remain hands-off from any involvement. I’m not absolving any responsibility from the mayor’s office. At the end of the day, the buck stops in this office. Whatever determination is made, I have to own it,” he added.
Rosenquest said for his part in the investigation, he “ensured that it progressed appropriately and that any recommendations by the police department not be informed by my opinion or suggestion or recommendation,” he said.
In the process of the investigation, the mayor said, it was found that crossing guards employed by the city police department don’t undergo training that could have deescalated or prevented the incident caught on video.
“One thing we could do better as a police department and as an organization is to ensure that our staff gets appropriate training,” Rosenquest said.
“It was found that our crossing guards just don’t have the appropriate tools needed to deescalate issues like this, or address issues like this. Part of the outcome of this is identifying training opportunities that could be implemented, which quite honestly should be implemented either annually or bi-annually.”
Daniels could not be reached for this story.
Serrano’s father, Michael Serrano, called the violation Daniels is facing a “bogus charge.”
“Obviously, he’s friends with the police. He’s been employed by the police force for 20 years,” he said.
Serrano said he was hoping Daniels would potentially face assault charges after the investigation concluded.
“Because that’s what he did. Had I done the same thing, I would have been in handcuffs a long time ago,” Serrano said.
“Had I struck anybody’s kids, anybody at all, especially on school property where I would have supposed to be a person with authority, I would have already been in handcuffs,” he added.
Serrano said he may consider further legal action, but is now unsure after the investigation concluded.
“I don’t know. I don’t want things to go that way,” he said. “I don’t want people to perceive that’s what this is all about. It’s about the point of the matter. The police just made it about proving how crooked they are. They do things in their favor.”
Serrano said that most of all, Noah, 12, is the one most affected.
“Nobody has made any attempts to say sorry to my kid. My kid has been suspended for 10 days,” Serrano said.
“Suspending him for 10 days has ruined his baseball season. His friends are telling him that they’re not allowed to hang out with him anymore. I mean how much is my kid supposed to be punished?
"On top of the physical assault, people are acting like he deserves to be punished more. I just don’t understand it. I don’t know what kind of world we live in right now. I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone right now.”
