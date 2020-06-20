Crews begin deconconstruction of Oxbow Bridge

MORRISONVILLE - The Oxbow Bridge, site of several fatalities over the years, is being taken down.
The bridge connects Morrisonville and Cadyville across the Saranac River at the end of Kent Falls Road.
Dating back to the 1880s, the bridge was closed by the county in 1993 when it was deemed too unstable for vehicle traffic.
Costs to repair or replace the span were prohibitive for the county, so it was shuttered, with access blocked off on both sides and closure signs posted.
The closed bridge had become a popular spot for people, mostly teenagers, who liked to climb out on the span and jump into the river.
Spots in the surrounding woods nearby have also become favorites for people to consume alcohol and have parties.
But four people have died jumping off the bridge, and numerous others have been injured in the past 25 years.
The latest occurred in September 2015 when a 21-year-old SUNY Plattsburgh student died after he jumped from the bridge and did not surface.
Earlier this year, the Clinton County Legislature voted to award a $4,277,081 contract to Luck Bros. to raze the structure, and also for work on the Tappin Road Bridge in Mooers and the Harney Bridge in Cadyville.
With state Department of Transportation funding for all three projects, the overall 5 percent cost to the county will come to $213,000 to $214,000, said Clinton County Highway Superintendent Karl Weiss.
Luck Bros. began work on tearing down the Oxbow Bridge earlier this week, and the structure is expected to completely be removed and dismantled by the end of next week, Weiss said.
The concrete abutments on each side of the river leading to the bridge will also be removed, and the bank sloped down to the river.
Weiss said barricades will be installed to prevent vehicles from driving down the embankment.
The total project will be complete in about a month.
"A lot of people will be pleased that it (Oxbow Bridge) will no longer be there and creating a dangerous situation for anybody," Weiss said.
