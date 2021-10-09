Crete to host arts and crafts show

P-R FILE PHOTOCustomers browse the wares at the 2014 SUNY Plattsburgh Arts and Crafts Show. The SUNY-run event typically attracts upwards of 140 area artisans. Pottery, mittens, jewelry, quilts, maple syrup, wine, dog treats and more sit for sale in rows, with the crafter sitting table-side to talk about their creations. The market is a North Country staple each November, and kicks off the holiday shopping season for many.