PLATTSBURGH — Indoor field sports will kick off at the Crete Civic Center again this year.
Adirondack Coast Sports, a subsidiary of Elevate518 LLC, managed the programs during the 2020-21 winter season and, per a June 2021 agreement with the City of Plattsburgh, will do the same each November through April from now until 2024.
"This was a very positive and mutually beneficial arrangement that clearly benefits area youth and adults," Elevate518 CEO Steve Peters said, "and we are excited to continue this program for the region."
THOUSANDS ON FIELD
Adirondack Coast Sports managed soccer and flag football leagues, as well as lacrosse and baseball activities.
"Last year’s season required some quick reactions with both the approvals and the uncharted territory of COVID," Peters said. "We were ‘building the airplane on the way down’ so-to-speak which, all things considered, was a positive thing at a very dark time."
The 2020-21 indoor program included over 2,800 registrants, 4,300-plus visitors each week and over 100,000 user days.
Peters called those figures "staggering."
"Not necessarily with the total numbers, because we are limited with how many people we can put on the one field, but with how regional this program really is," he explained. "Soccer and flag football programs, and baseball and lacrosse activities were drawing youth and adults from four counties and almost 50 municipalities."
INTO FUTURE
The city agreement will put players on the Crete Center field in 2022, 2023 and 2024, while the city considers next steps for the building via its City Beach redevelopment plans.
"This longer-term agreement allows stability and the ability to focus on programmatic changes and continual improvement," Peters said. "Safety and officiating improvements, playoff structures and new communication tools are in the works for this upcoming season.
"And, as with last year’s program where we had no documented cases of COVID in the building, we will be in continual contact with the (Clinton County) Health Department to provide the safest program possible.”
SIGN-UPS COMING SOON
Adirondack Coast Sports will offer two sessions: Nov. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022 and Feb. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022.
First session registration will begin Friday, Oct. 1 online: www.adirondackcoastsports.com
