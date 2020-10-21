PLATTSBURGH — Putting on the Crete Center's annual winter sports leagues could cost an extra $17,000, but a former Plattsburgh City rec employee thought they armed players with skills money couldn't buy.
"Sometimes on the field, on the court, on the track, individuals are going to walk away with things that are really the intangibles, like sportsmanship, teamwork, hard work, dedication and a health and wellness mindset," Steven Peters told the Press-Republican.
"Those are really the soft skills that people need in a successful community anywhere. If we can provide that at what amounts to an extremely low cost, then we really should do that."
CRETE CENTER CLOSED
The Crete Memorial Civic Center, which sits on Beach Road near the Plattsburgh City Beach, was closed as COVID-19 picked up earlier this year.
The facility typically hosted large events throughout the year, and was home to annual indoor soccer and flag football leagues during the colder months.
Per a city report from 2019, the indoor arena, like the municipality's other Rec Complex facilities, hadn't been generating revenue.
When compared to the other facilities, like the city beach and gym, the Crete Center had the most dramatic shortfall, with a deficit forecasted at about 97 percent for the 2019 year.
While operational costs were about $319,000, revenues were closer to $140,000.
'BELIEVE IN IT'
Peters, the city's former recreation superintendent, held his position for 10 years. In that time, the Crete Center's annual sports leagues jumped from around 75 teams per session up to 150 teams.
Though he said he couldn't take all of the credit, giving thanks to others, including the region's coaches, Peters said he did help modernize the program.
When the 2021 Mayor's Budget was released earlier this year, it showed a decline in Rec Complex funding of about $1 million when compared to the current fiscal year and it was then that, Peters said, he started to examine ways to use his experience to keep the winter leagues going.
"Given the size of the Crete Civic Center, that was something that I thought we could probably pull off," he said, adding that he has spent nearly $20,000 of his own funds to get it restarted. "That's no easy task in this environment at all.
"I'm personally putting in money where I need to to make this happen, because I really believe in it and I believe that it's important."
Peters pitched his idea to the Common Council earlier this year and, as previously reported by the Press-Republican, the plan was to cost the City of Plattsburgh an estimated $17,000 to $18,000 over what it would to leave the facility closed.
Councilors later voted to enter into the agreement. Peters thanked them for their support.
VIRUS PRECAUTIONS
Before submitting a proposal to the city, Peters said his first call was to the Clinton County Health Department.
"To find out if we couldn't even do this," he told the Press-Republican. "The answer was, 'Yes.'"
Like sports across the state, masks would be a requirement for both players and spectators.
"It's not optimal," Peters said, "we know that, but kids are making it work."
Each player would also be limited to two spectators each for capacity reasons and the bleachers would not be accessible.
"Parents might want to bring a lawn chair, like they would at an outdoor game," he said.
Peters said the program would be completely responsive to any future precautions requested by the Health Department.
TO REGISTER
Offerings were indoor soccer and flag football.
The leagues were hoped to start the week of Monday, Nov. 9 and registration opened up over the weekend online at: https://www.adirondackcoastsports.com.
Age groups ranged from u8, seven and eight year olds, up to adults.
"We've got a lot of interest," Peters said. "It's good; it's interesting to see that people still want to compete."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.