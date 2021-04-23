Credit union opening in Wilmington next month

WILMINGTON — Renovations are now underway to transform a former hardware store here into the newest branch of Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union, formerly Peru Federal Credit Union.
"Town residents are very excited about getting a financial institution back in their community," CEO Maggie Fournier-Pope told the Press-Republican.
"With the next closest branch being 16 miles away, current members are thrilled that we will have a presence in their hometown, as well as the many small businesses that have opened accounts and supported Mountain Valley FCU already."
MAY OPENING
Fournier-Pope said Steven Holzer Contracting began the remodel earlier this month in anticipation of a Monday, May 17 opening.
The new branch will be about 1,200 square feet and will sit on Route 86, right next to the Little Supermarket.
It will have two staffers to start with plans to increase to three in the future.
"We will be offering all the same services as our other branches," the CEO said, "including a drive-thru and drive-up ATM."
FOURTH BRANCH
During research of town residents and surrounding communities, Fournier-Pope said there was a need and want for the credit union to service the Wilmington area.
"We chose the area for this very reason," she said. "The town is unserved and underserved in the financial services area."
The latest branch becomes Mountain Valley FCU's fourth.
Its third location, the Keeseville branch, opened at the start of the year on Front Street in the Town of Chesterfield. Its other branches are located in Peru and AuSable Forks.
NEW NAME
Through its Community Charter, granted by the National Credit Union Administration in 2015, the credit union can serve everyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Clinton or Essex counties.
PFCU recently announced it would be changing its name to Mountain Valley.
"We wanted our communities to know that we serve more than just the Peru area and have sometimes struggled with the misconception that you had to be a teacher or live in Peru to use our credit union," Fournier-Pope had said about that change.
"By creating a more inclusive name, this will greatly help us spread the message."
More information is available online, www.mountainvalleyfcu.com
