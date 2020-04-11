MORRISONVILLE — Photographer Bryana Capen is capturing Easter Bunny photos, while keeping her distance.
Capen, owner of Natures Breeze Photography in Morrisonville, was saddened to hear a client's daughter wouldn't have her first Easter marked with an iconic photo on the Easter Bunny's lap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I thought, 'I'm a photographer. There has got to be a way that I can fix this,'" she said.
NATURES BREEZE
Capen started Natures Breeze Photography close to six years ago.
"I capture every moment in a family's life, from weddings, maternity, newborn, first birthday," she said. "Every type of session, I've done it."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Capen said she had to shut down her business and postpone any upcoming photo sessions.
"It's really hard right now to know that I'm missing my client's first birthdays, and their maternity sessions and newborn photos," she said.
"First year photos, you have a whole year to capture those, but newborn photos — you don't get those back."
SNAPPING SHOTS
After some brainstorming about the Easter Bunny dilemma, Capen decided to put her husband, Jonathan, in an Easter Bunny costume.
"He will do anything he can to support my business," she said. "He is such a team player."
The photographer went to work, snapping shots of the bunny sitting in a chair, and then took to social media to explain the project.
The idea was, with stock photos of the "Easter Bunny," Capen could edit the kids into the photo afterwards, placing them either on his lap or standing nearby.
PHOTO TIPS
And so, that was when the parents came in.
Nowadays, with phone cameras, Capen said, some homes don't have a camera around.
"I gave parents some guidelines to follow to get the best quality cell phone photo," she said. "I told them to either be in the brightest room in their house, or even sit just outside.
I also asked that they hide the person's hands of whoever was holding the child behind them, as best that they could. So that it was easier for me."
Capen also asked the at-home photographers to pretend they were her taking the original photo, "standing in the same position, looking straight on."
'KEEP DOING THEM'
Earlier in the week, Capen said her social media post had reached over 1,500 people.
"I didn't expect to get such a huge response," she said. "I was just trying to help."
The photographer said she was asking $15 for the photos and said she had done about 40.
"Usually they take me about 20 to 30 minutes per photo," she said. "A lot of people are asking if I have a time limit. I do not.
As long as the emails keep coming in, I'll keep doing them."
For more information, Capen said to visit her Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Naturesbreezephotography/.
