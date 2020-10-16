PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh’s Cardinal Athletics have stopped practices after “some of” the eight new COVID-19 cases reported this week were student athletes, according to a press release.
The release, a message from university President Alexander Enyedi, stated that fall athletics had allowed limited gatherings of 10 or fewer players at practices up to now, but that that has been paused “in an abundance of caution.”
The school has also paused one “cohort" of nursing student clinicals, which take place at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital, as one of the reported cases was a nursing student, the message added.
THIS WEEK
The school announced on Monday that one off-campus student had tested positive for COVID-19, followed by another related off-campus case reported on Tuesday.
Then on Wednesday, four more positives, made up of both on- and off-campus students, were announced, also related to the original case.
Later on Thursday, a campus-wide email from Enyedi reported two additional off-campus positive cases at the school, bringing the total to eight this week and 10 overall since students moved back for the fall semester.
Following contact tracing by the Clinton County Health Department and the college related to these cases, there are currently 49 asymptomatic students in quarantine, with 19 quarantining on-campus and 30 quarantining off-campus.
All individuals who have tested positive are undergoing a 14-day isolation period, and one other student is in precautionary isolation, the second Thursday message said.
SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly said that he was not aware of the cases being tied to any singular event or gathering.
TESTING
Another round of the school’s “pooled testing” tested approximately 1,000 students on Wednesday, with results of those tests expected on either Friday or Saturday, Enyedi said. The school has conducted nearly 4,500 tests so far this semester.
While participation in the pooled testing has been strong, according to Enyedi, he hopes that students who haven’t taken part will do so.
On top of the pooled testing, the school’s Student Health and Counseling Center is testing individuals who present with COVID-19 symptoms.
Enyedi also scheduled a Town Hall meeting for faculty, staff and students on Friday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. to discuss the cases and steps forward.
It will be recorded and posted tomorrow on the school’s COVID-19 updates webpage, www.plattsburgh.edu/covid-19/.
