MALONE – Area nursing homes will begin COVID-19 vaccinations of residents and staff next week.
Residents and patients at long-term care facilities were deemed a group at greatest risk for harm based on guidelines and ethical framework set by the CDC, and the New York State Department of Health and local public health department's prioritization.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Residents and employees at UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center’s long-term care facility, The Alice Center, will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, Dec. 21.
The vaccination program, which will use the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, will take place at the facility, which temporarily suspended visitation due to positive COVID-19 tests returned at the end of October, a news release said.
The program is being administered by Walgreens, and vaccination is voluntary for residents and employees.
Susan Biondolillo, Alice Hyde’s associate vice president of Long Term Care, said her team has been working with residents and their families to obtain consent to be vaccinated.
“On Dec. 21, the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots spaced three weeks apart, will be given to most consenting residents and a portion of consenting employees,” Biondolillo said.
“Subsequent groups will be vaccinated on Jan. 11, when those who received their first shot on Dec. 21 will receive their second dose. The program will conclude on Feb. 1, when the second and final doses of vaccine will be administered to those who received their first dose on Jan. 11.”
The program is set up to ensure any new admissions to the nursing home during this time also have the opportunity to be vaccinated.
Testing positive for COVID-19 in the past or being positive currently will not prevent any resident or employee from receiving the vaccine.
“The vaccine is an incredible tool to help protect the health of one of our most vulnerable populations,” Biondolillo said.
“This is how we get back to some sense of normal, and we’re thankful our residents are enthusiastic about receiving the vaccine, and for the support of families who have worked with us to obtain consent to vaccinate their loved ones.”
VISITATION REMAINS SUSPENDED
Consenting residents will receive the vaccine in clinics located on their unit.
Employees will be vaccinated at a separate clinic set up at the Alice Center.
Alice Center administrators and members of the Walgreens team responsible for conducting the clinic have been working closely to ensure that the clinic will promote social distancing and adhere to all public health guidelines issued by New York State Department of Health (DOH).
Visitation at the facility remains suspended in accordance with DOH guidelines for long-term care facilities that have active cases of COVID-19.
As of Friday, three residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
The vaccination program will not change current visitation guidelines at the facility, according to Biondolillo.
DOH guidelines require a long-term care facility to be COVID-free for 14 days before hosting in-person visitation.
PFIZER ARRIVAL
Doses of the Pfizer vaccine began arriving in the North Country on Tuesday.
Alice Hyde Chief Operating Officer Matt Jones said that while the hospital did not receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine, AHMC has been allocated doses and employees have been given the opportunity to travel to partnering facilities who have received the vaccine.
“Alice Hyde has pre-ordered doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is currently being evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and could begin its own on-site employee vaccination program as early as next week,” Jones said.
“Vaccinating our region’s entire health care workforce is a huge undertaking, and it’s going to take time and patience. While we watch and wait for the FDA’s evaluation process of Moderna’s vaccine to play out, we’re working to ensure our plans to vaccinate employees are in place and ready when and if we begin to receive doses of this impactful treatment.”
Like the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses given a specific time apart.
The FDA’s evaluation determined that it was 94 percent effective and raised no serious safety concerns.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has said shipments of Moderna’s vaccine will begin this weekend if it receives emergency use authorization on Friday.
CLINTON COUNTY
At Meadowbrook Healthcare, staff, residents and patients will have the opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Plattsburgh.
“We had to give an assessment of how many staff and how many residents and patients were going to actually accept it, and we are still figuring that out,” Sandy Geddes, community relations coordinator, said.
“We are working with Walgreens.”
The Clinton County Nursing Home has contracted with CVS Pharmacy.
“They have indicated earlier this month that we would be receiving our vaccines starting the 21st of December, however I've not received any correspondence from them indicting that is actually a to-go date," Wendie Bishop, nursing home administrator, said.
“I would hope that we will be getting something before the end of the month.”
ESSEX COUNTY
The wait for vaccines continues at Essex Center in Elizabethtown.
“Right now, we're working with the New York State Department of Health and the CDC determining when Essex Center is going to get the vaccine,”
Jeffrey Jacomowitz, director of corporate communications for Centers Health Care, said.
“We don't have an exact date right now. Then, we are also working with the big pharmacies for the distribution when the time comes. You know the Walgreen, CVS type of thing. Right now, I'm just waiting on that date for Essex Center. Just waiting for that magical date. We're excited about it.”
