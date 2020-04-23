PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Dannemora water and sewage bills due
DANNEMORA — Water and sewer payments can be made by mail without penalty to Village of Dannemora, PO Box 566, Dannemora, NY 12929.
The last day to pay the bills is April 30. After that date, all unpaid bills will be added to the village tax bill in June.
Village of Champlain water and sewer bills due
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain residents are reminded that April 30 is the last day to pay outstanding water and sewer bills.
After that date, any unpaid water and sewer amounts are added to the tax rolls and collected in June.
Special board meeting scheduled
CHAZY — The Supervisor of the Town of Chazy has called for a special town board meeting to be held April 27 at 3:30 p.m.
The purpose of said meeting is to discuss replacing Water District meters and reading system and any other business that may come before the Board.
The meeting is open to the public.
United Way accepting cloth mask donations
PLATTSBURGH — The United Way is accepting donations of cloth masks for essential workers.
Call 518-563-0028 to coordinate drop-off locations and times.
Board meeting scheduled
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a remote special meeting on April 23 at 7:30 a.m.
The public may view the meeting live at https://meet.google.com/gvb-qeyj-nsc.
This meeting will also be recorded and available on the district website where the agenda is available as well.
Written comment period extended
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Zoning Board of Appeals is holding the record open for the receipt of additional written public comments for Appeal No. 2232: City of Plattsburgh – Durkee Street.
The Public Hearing for this appeal is otherwise closed.
Written comments must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 28.
Please note that written comments received after that deadline will not be made a part of the official record.
All written comments must be emailed to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.com and must include “Zoning Board Comment 5/4/2020” in the Subject line of the email.
Lastly, to leave a pre-recorded voice message please dial call the City Building Inspector’s Office at 518-563-7707. Please limit voice messages to no more than three minutes.
Previous comments submitted for the April 6 and April 20 Zoning Board of Appeals meetings are attached to the agendas for each meeting and are able to be viewed by visiting http://cityofplattsburgh.com/agendacenter.
For any questions, please contact the City Building Inspector’s office at 518-563-7707.
Drive-thru food pantry scheduled
TICONDEROGA — The Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga will sponsor a drive-thru food pantry on April 29 at the Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School for all families in need.
The pick-up will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., or when all of the food is gone.
This no-contact, no-cost, food distribution event will provide residents with fresh produce, dairy and frozen meats, along with non-perishable items.
The food is being provided by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.
Families are asked to stay in their vehicles and have their trunks open. Volunteers will load the food directly into your trunk or the back of your truck.
CCC Board of Trustees to Meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for April 28.
The Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. via conference call.
Dial in information is: 1-929-229-5751; Conference ID# 777 188 683#.
The meeting is open to the public.
