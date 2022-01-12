PLATTSBURGH – Beginning Monday, Jan. 17, COVID-19 tests at the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) COVID-19 testing site, located at 23 Hammond Lane, will require an appointment.
Anyone requiring a test, with a physician’s order, should call (518) 314-3278 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. seven days a week to schedule your appointment.
“We have seen a huge surge in demand for COVID-19 testing since the start of the year,” Occupational Health & Wellness Regional Manager Gregory Freeman said.
“We want to make sure we can safely meet that demand and make the process for our patients as convenient as possible. Using an appointment-based system will help us achieve that.”
Appointments are available at the Hammond Lane site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week.
Upon arrival, patients are asked to park in one of the spaces designated for COVID-19 testing, remain in their vehicle, and call the same phone number to check in.
Patients are reminded to wear a mask and bring their health insurance card with them, as their insurance will be billed. Results will be sent to the ordering provider.
Anyone requiring a COVID-19 test before a scheduled procedure is asked to get tested in the first floor lab near the main lobby entrance at CVPH Main Campus, located at 75 Beekman Street.
The lab is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. An appointment is not required for pre-procedure testing.
For more information, visit the CVPH COVID-19 testing website at UVMHealth.org/CVPHCOVID19Testing.
“We have a great team that is dedicated to ensuring our patients get the care they need. The amount of tests we have conducted over the past couple of weeks is stunning, and I am grateful for the hard work from everyone involved," Freeman said.
"We also deeply appreciate the public’s patience as we work to make the process as efficient as possible.
There are additional COVID-19 testing locations in the Plattsburgh area, including a new state-run site at Adirondack Hall on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
Testing is available by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
To schedule an appointment there or find other testing locations near you, visit the New York State COVID-19 testing website.
